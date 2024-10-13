Lockhart welcomes new farm safety action plan
Launched earlier this week, the three-year plan aims to make farms safer, and is joint collaboration between the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland, DAERA, UFU, YFCU, Rural Support, the Farm Safety Foundation and NFU Mutual.
The Upper Bann MP said: “Agriculture is the largest industry in Northern Ireland providing employment for more than 100,000 people and contributing significantly to the economy. Unfortunately, it is also a dangerous occupation for many, especially for farmers and employees working on-farm. Every year tragic and avoidable accidents are recorded, many of which cause serious life-changing injuries or have fatal consequences.
“As the slurry ban is just days away – midnight on 15th October – I am urging farmers to prioritise their health and well-being and stay safe. I appreciate the wet weather has been challenging and has delayed seasonal farm activities, with farmers and contractors under pressure to get slurry tanks emptied ahead of the closed period.
“Farm accidents have a devastating impact on farming families and rural communities. The launch of the FSP’s Action Plan is a timely reminder for the need to improve safety on family farms.”
Ms Lockhart added: “Statistics show a decrease in the number of fatal farm accidents in recent years, but more work needs to be done to raise awareness of the dangers and eliminate the risk even further.
“The Farm Safety Partnership is committed to working towards a target of zero fatalities. Its latest Action Plan aims to save lives by promoting best practice on farms, educating farmers and employees, and engaging with children, young people and older farmers, to highlight the dangers and risks involved on a daily basis.”