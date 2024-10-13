Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP has welcomed the new Farm Safety Partnership Action Plan.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched earlier this week, the three-year plan aims to make farms safer, and is joint collaboration between the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland, DAERA, UFU, YFCU, Rural Support, the Farm Safety Foundation and NFU Mutual.

The Upper Bann MP said: “Agriculture is the largest industry in Northern Ireland providing employment for more than 100,000 people and contributing significantly to the economy. Unfortunately, it is also a dangerous occupation for many, especially for farmers and employees working on-farm. Every year tragic and avoidable accidents are recorded, many of which cause serious life-changing injuries or have fatal consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the slurry ban is just days away – midnight on 15th October – I am urging farmers to prioritise their health and well-being and stay safe. I appreciate the wet weather has been challenging and has delayed seasonal farm activities, with farmers and contractors under pressure to get slurry tanks emptied ahead of the closed period.

Carla Lockhart MP and DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP are urging farmers to stay safe.

“Farm accidents have a devastating impact on farming families and rural communities. The launch of the FSP’s Action Plan is a timely reminder for the need to improve safety on family farms.”

Ms Lockhart added: “Statistics show a decrease in the number of fatal farm accidents in recent years, but more work needs to be done to raise awareness of the dangers and eliminate the risk even further.

“The Farm Safety Partnership is committed to working towards a target of zero fatalities. Its latest Action Plan aims to save lives by promoting best practice on farms, educating farmers and employees, and engaging with children, young people and older farmers, to highlight the dangers and risks involved on a daily basis.”