The UK food assurance body planned to develop the ‘bolt-on’ GFC standard for farms that met certain environmental criteria. It was initially scheduled to be rolled out next month.

Red Tractor’s ‘fait accompli’ Green Farming Assurance plan attracted considerable blacklash from industry unions and farmers.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “I’m not surprised that Red Tractor’s GFC plans attracted criticism and strong opposition. Red Tractor definitely overstepped its remit.

“Although marketed as ‘optional’, farmers were anxious that the GFC standard would eventually evolve into a requirement for market access. Farm margins are squeezed enough and farmers should not be required to foot the bill for sustainability measures on behalf of processors and supermarkets.”

Red Tractor’s proposed GFC plan prompted an independent governance review. Ms Lockhart added:”I welcome findings from the review which clearly outline that Red Tractor needs to adopt a more transparent farmer-friendly approach, and strengthen stakeholder engagement.

“I fully support the Red Tractor quality assurance scheme which has been operational for more than 20 years. It plays a vital role in allowing farmers and agri-producers to compete in the marketplace in which they operate. The Red Tractor scheme offers consumers the assurance that food products have been responsibly sourced, safely produced, and come from crops and animals that have been well cared for.

“However, I also agree with the review’s recommendations that the organisation needs to address farmer frustrations. Red Tractor must listen to farmer members, while trying to communicate the purpose and benefits of the scheme.”

Ms Lockhart continued: “The Green Farming Assurance standard may have fell within Red Tractor’s corporate objectives, but it failed to identify and respond to the differences between the devolved nations which have become more pronounced in recent years.