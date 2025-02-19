Longstanding John Deere dealer J&S Montgomery to expand after acquiring DKR Agricultural Services

David Doig (left) shakes hands with Douglas Montgomery as the two agree the acquisition.

An acquisition agreement has been reached between two Scottish John Deere dealers which will see J&S Montgomery expand into Lanarkshire, South Stirlingshire and West Lothian.

The purchase of DKR Agricultural Services at Coulter, near Biggar, adds a fourth depot to the J&S Montgomery business.

The dealer principals at both companies – which together have more than 75 years’ experience of John Deere sales and service – are focusing on a smooth, seamless transition for customers in the territory.

Douglas Montgomery, Dealer Principal at J&S Montgomery, said: “DKR Agricultural Services is an excellent business with skilled staff and a well-earned reputation across Lanarkshire and beyond.

“We are pleased to have been able to reach an agreement with the owners – the Doig family – and in the coming weeks and months we will work together to incorporate and ensure it’s business as usual for all customers and staff.”

David Doig, Dealer Principal at DKR Agricultural Services, said: “We have known the Montgomery business for many years and our positive relationship will ensure sales and service continues uninterrupted.

“We are extremely proud to have worked with John Deere for so long, achieving a strong market share, and attracting great employees who delivered the best possible customer service along the way.”

DKR Agricultural Services is run by David, his brother, Keith, and sister, Susan. It has been trading since 1989 and predominantly serves livestock and dairy farms as well as contractors and a significant number of arable-focused operations.

J&S Montgomery became a John Deere dealer in 1980 when it had just one depot based on the family farm near Beith, North Ayrshire.

It grew in 2005 and 2015 and now has depots in Stranraer and Ayr.

“We have a loyal customer base down the west coast of Scotland which is largely grassland operations such as dairy, beef and sheep,” Douglas added.

Brian D’Arcy, Division Sales Manager for Agriculture at John Deere UK and Ireland, said: “We are hugely grateful for the 35 years of loyalty and customer service excellence that the DKR Agricultural Services team has given customers. I would like to thank David and all the team at DKR for all their hard work and commitment to John Deere.

“We know that J&S Montgomery’s reputation for customer-focused service will be carried over into the new depot at Coulter and wish them every success in their expanded territory.”