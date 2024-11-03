​The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) in partnership with Rural Support, Farm Safety Partnership and Workplace Health Leadership Group NI, have a website, Farm in Mind, specifically tailored to the farming community.

​It was designed to support farm families by helping farmers identify the level and origin of stress and direct to further support services where necessary.

Mental health continues to be a major concern for farm families and the Ulster Farmers’ Union is continually working to support its members by promoting the support services that are available. With Christmas fast approaching coupled with the ongoing cost of living crisis, times are extremely challenging, but it’s important to know its ok not to be ok and support is available should you need it.

How to use

Look after your head space

The Farm in Mind website is very simple to use with two short questionnaires – the WHO five well-being index which uses five key questions to help identify your current stress levels. The other is the ‘stress indicator tool’, tailored for the farming community, which comprises of 25 short questions. This will then help you see what areas of life are causing you the most stress.

Depending on your answers, you will then be directed, through the hub, to the most relevant information and support services for help and advice. To access the website please visit, www.farminmind.co.uk.