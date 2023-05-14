Lots going on in North West Derry

In January the group had their annual trip, this year we decided to stay local. A bus load enjoyed a social outing to an Ulster Rugby match, when Ulster played South African visitors Stormers. A very cold evening but thoroughly enjoyed by all especially as Ulster won 35-5.

In February we held our Annual General Meeting, we welcomed as guest speaker Alexander Kinnear UFU parliamentary officer. Alexander has recently taken on this newly established role in the UFU which involves Alexander working closely with politicians in Belfast, London and Brussels ensuring the Northern Ireland farmers concerns are heard. Alexander gave a full overview of his current challenges which at the time were mainly focused around the Northern Ireland protocol and Windsor Framework.

The February meeting also gave us a chance to announce the results of the winters silage competition. Always keenly contested in the group. The results were as follows; Beef/Sheep 1st Ivor Purcell, 2nd Ivan & Ian Loughery, 3rd Steven Millar. Dairy 1st Robert Craig, 2nd William Purcell, 3rd Stephen & Mark Montgomery. Alternative Forage 1st John McCollum, 2nd Purcell Farms, 3rd Stephen & Mark Montgomery. Bales 1st David Hylands, 2nd Hugh McCollum, 3rd Andrew Blair

Pictured during the group visit to the rugby