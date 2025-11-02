Loughry to host NI dairy conference

The Society of Dairy Technology NI Autumn Conference is to take place at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus on Wednesday, 12 November, with registration from 9.00am and the conference starting at 9.30am.

The opening address will be given by Becki Reay of Kite Consulting, who will present “Lean, Mean & Green – Driving Sustainable Performance in Producing Milk”.

Other speakers include Prof Mark Fenelon (Teagasc); Sam Wilkinson (Siemens Digital Industries Software); and Kevin Maher (Dairy Sustainability Ireland).

To book, visit https://www.sdt.org/events or contact SDTNI Chairman Gary Andrews at [email protected].