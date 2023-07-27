The Week aims to highlight to consumers the advantages of the UK climate, with its rainfall and lush grass, making it the ideal place to produce naturally delicious lamb.

Promoting UK lamb during LLW will be farmer influencers who will showcase the natural landscape and sustainability credentials of their own sheep farms as well as cooking up their favourite shepherd's pie recipe. The 'Shepherds and their Pies' social campaign will feature modern, creative takes on the traditional shepherd's pie, focusing on the value, versatility, and tastiness of lamb mince.

Major retailers will be promoting LLW on their websites and consumers will find on-pack stickers in store on mince, lamb chops, shoulder joints, and meatballs.

The campaign is due to take place in September

The industry-wide initiative is supported by AHDB, Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales), the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) in Northern Ireland, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), as well as the National Sheep Association (NSA), NFU, NFU Scotland, the Ulster Farmers’ Union and Red Tractor.

Carrie McDermid, Head of Marketing, AHDB, said: “The ‘Shepherds and their Pies’ campaign aims to encourage producers, farmers, and butchers alike to sing the praises of UK lamb, and to reassure consumers, during a time when food prices are rising, that lamb mince can be a tasty, good value and easy-to-use ingredient in their family meals.”

To support the campaign and share photos, top cooking tips and recipe ideas, head to the Love Lamb Instagram @lovelambuk, Facebook @LoveLambWeek and Twitter @LoveLambWeek accounts to find out more, and look out for the hashtags #LLW2023 and #ShepherdsandtheirPies.

