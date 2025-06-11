Lurgan Show a fantastic shop window for NI’s agri-food industry: Lockhart

“The event was a fantastic shop window for our agri-food industry, and a timely reminder of just how important provincial agricultural shows are for community spirit, rural awareness and economic life,” said the MP.

She added: “Rain showers failed to dampen the spirits of exhibitors and spectators, and the continued success of the one-day show is testimony to the dedication of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

“Lurgan Park is one of the gems within the borough and provided an idyllic backdrop for the show. The ABC council’s NI Food Heartland marquee was a celebration of local hand crafts and artisan food products, ranging from apple juice, jams and honey, milk, fresh meat and home bakes.”

The DUP’s agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson said: “The show had something for everyone, including a vast array of horses, native and continental breeds of cattle and sheep competing for a share of the prize fund. It was great to see a well-supported poultry section, which was made possible by the recent lifting of the avian flu housing ban.

“The country really did come to town, and I relished the opportunity to meet with and engage with the public on a number of concerning issues. I also spoke to a strong representation from the province’s agricultural community.

“The agri-food sector is vital in Upper Bann and also a key economic driver in rural towns and communities across Northern Ireland. Minister Muir’s Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) was high on the agenda, alongside inheritance tax, bovine TB and threats from imported foods and meat products.”

Ms Lockhart said: ”Farmers are genuinely anxious and disturbed by the content of the NAP document. It is a controversial policy which has the potential to devastate family farms and rural businesses, as well as jeopardise food security and the entire agri-food sector.

“Farmers work in tandem with nature on a daily basis and over the years have invested heavily in technology and equipment to help mitigate the risk of pollution. They are fully aware of environmental obligations and the need to improve water quality.

“Minister Muir and his department must recognise farmers as part of the solution to water quality, rather than using them as scapegoats. Investment in the country’s sewage and water treatment infrastructure is long overdue, and it’s time that a number of government departments within Stormont addressed their fiscal responsibilities, and owned up to their failings.”

The MP concluded: ”During my visit to Lurgan Show it was apparent that farming families are under pressure from bureaucracy, animal diseases and other factors. We must continue to educate people on where our foods come from, and it is essential to ensure the value of our agri-food sector and the circular economy it supports is fully recognised. When farmers are under pressure, countless other businesses and industries feel the strain too.

“I’d like to thank headline sponsor Translink, from whom I was able to help secure funding a number of years ago, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, and all of the sponsors and local businesses who supported Lurgan Show.

“More financial aid must be made available to support the long-term future of our provincial shows. I will be reiterating my calls for DAERA and other government departments to conduct an independent review of local agricultural shows, which will ascertain the necessity for a financial life-line to safeguard shows and make them more sustainable in the future.”

1 . ABC Food Heartland exhibitor Simon Boyce, Apple Tree Farm, pictured at Lurgan Show with Carla Lockhart MP. ABC Food Heartland exhibitor Simon Boyce, Apple Tree Farm, pictured at Lurgan Show with Carla Lockhart MP. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart chats to representatives from Translink, platinum sponsors of Lurgan Show. Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart chats to representatives from Translink, platinum sponsors of Lurgan Show. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Johnston Taggart, Ballydown Milk, with Carla Lockhart MP. Johnston Taggart, Ballydown Milk, with Carla Lockhart MP. Photo: freelance Photo Sales