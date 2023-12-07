News you can trust since 1963
Lurgan Show thanks members and volunteers

Lurgan & District Horse & Cattle Show Society recently hosted a thank you event to over eighty Lurgan Show members and volunteers, the dinner as a kind gesture towards their assistance with the 2023 Annual Lurgan Show.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Dec 2023, 16:02 GMT
Representatives of the Sheep SectionRepresentatives of the Sheep Section
The capacity event held in Bleary Farmers Hall, involved all ages and provided the opportunity for all sections of the Show to interact.

Lurgan Show Society wish to thank the catering team for the outstanding three course meal provided.

An opportunity exists to become involved and volunteer your services to Lurgan Show, simply contact any office bearer or the Show Secretary.

The post of Home Industries Secretary is currently vacant.

And a reminder that the date for Lurgan Show 2024 is Saturday 1st June!