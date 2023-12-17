Lurgan & District Horse & Cattle Show Society recently hosted a thank you event to over eighty Lurgan Show members and volunteers, the dinner as a kind gesture towards their assistance with the 2023 Annual Lurgan Show.

Over 80 members gathered for the annual 'thank you' dinner event.

The capacity event held in Bleary Farmers Hall, involved all ages and provided the opportunity for all sections of the Show to interact.

Lurgan Show Society wish to thank the catering team for the outstanding three course meal provided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An opportunity exists to become involved and volunteer your services to Lurgan Show, simply contact any office bearer or the Show Secretary.

The post of Home Industries Secretary is currently vacant.