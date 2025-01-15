Lylehill YFC 95th Anniversary dinner on Saturday 8th February
Club leader Zoe Williamson said: “Plans are well underway in preparation for our big anniversary. We are looking forward to welcoming past and present club members as we celebrate 95 years of Lylehill YFC.
“This is an incredible milestone in the club’s history and for the Young Farmers’ Club of Ulster. It promises to be a momentous occasion with dinner, dancing, a choir featuring past and present club members and a charity raffle in auction in aid of Marie Curie.
“Lylehill YFC is very proud of its heritage and delighted to be one of the longest established clubs in Northern Ireland. I am immensely proud to be club leader as we celebrate 95 years of supporting, mentoring, nurturing, educating and encouraging generations of young farmers.
“Club members continue to fly the flag for Lylehill at competitions and events across the country, and we would like to take this opportunity to invite past club members and friends to join us as we reminisce on 95 hugely successful and memorable years.”
A number of sponsorship opportunities are available for the event. Organisers are also welcoming donations and prizes for the charity auction and raffle.
Tickets are priced at £40 per person.
To book tickets, make a donation or find out more about the anniversary dinner, please contact the club leader (Zoe) on 07972 442175, or secretary (Kirsten) on 07575 195006.
Keep an eye on the Lylehill YFC Facebook page for further updates.
