Macfin Delta Dawn Dazzles at Royal Highland

​They won the Overall Champion Clydesdale at this year’s show with their home-bred 3 year old filly Macfin Delta Dawn. On her third outing of the year she was previously champion at RUAS Balmoral and their local Ballymoney Show.

Delta Dawn was put through her paces by Craig Hanna. She took the top honours in the Clydesdale Section winning the Cawdor Cup and Medcalf Cups, to name but a few.

She was given the nod for Overall Champion by Female Judge Thomas Clark and the Male Judge, Christine Halliday.

The Macfin Show Team (photo courtesy of Claire Andrew)

Delta Dawn went on to win the “Sanderson Trophy” for the Best Native Horse or Pony which then concluded with her taking the show’s top accolade, the “Queen’s Cup” for the Best Heavy Horse.

This was the second time the Hanna Family had won the Clydesdale section and the Queen’s Cup, previously winning back in 2016 with Macfin Diamond Queen.

This made Royal Highland Show history, as the Hanna’s were only the second family to win the Queen’s Cup twice and the first family to win it back to back in its rotation, as it circulates the Beef, Dairy, Sheep, Light and Heavy Horse Sections each year.

Highlights for this year’s Royal Highland show included over 280 trophies, awarded to the over 5,000 cattle, sheep, horses, and goats competing.

It is estimated that around 217,000 people flocked to the show. And for those who are already planning a return next year, a limited number of Super Early Bird tickets for the 2024 Royal Highland Show (20th – 23rd June) have been released via the Show’s website (royalhighlandshow.org), priced at just £30 with children 15 and under free to attend.