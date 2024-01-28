Machinery enthusiasts head to Cavan event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week’s event in Lisburn certainly lived up to the promise of an immersive experience for farmers, industry experts, and anyone passionate about the latest advancements in agriculture, machinery and technology.

With over 200 exhibitors at both the Lisburn and Cavan show next week, and exhibition space completely filled to capacity there are more stands, more brands and more product launches and debuts than ever before.

The Cavan show at Cavan Equestrian Centre returns on the 31st of January and 1st of February. Explore the vast array of exhibits across three large scale indoor heated halls and gain insights into the trends that will dominate the agricultural landscape in the coming year.

There will be machinery at the Cavan show to suit all tastes and pockets.

The show boasts a lineup of over 200 exhibitors, providing a comprehensive overview of the latest machinery and agri brands in the market including product launches and unique show discounts.

From established industry giants to promising startups, the SFM Spring Farm Machinery Shows bring together the best in the business, ensuring attendees are exposed to top-tier products and services providing a unique platform for the industry to come together and connect.

The 2024 shows welcome lots of new product launches as well as giving an insight into the latest news and trends in the agri and construction industries giving visitors the chance to explore the forefront of agricultural innovation with exhibits showcasing state-of-the-art machinery and technology designed to optimise efficiency and productivity.

With doors open from 12 noon to 10 pm daily, the show accommodates the busy schedules of farmers and industry professionals, allowing for a flexible and convenient visit.

The highly anticipated annual SFM Spring Farm Machinery Shows are back bigger than ever before.

Everything needed to make the shows as comfortable and enjoyable an experience as possible is catered for, with a fully heated venue and food and drink available on site. The show will run from 12noon until 10pm each day with admission available on the door. For more information contact the team at AJS Promotions by calling 028 8225 2800 or email [email protected] or visit ajspromotions.com and stay up to date on social @ajsfarmshows

We look forward to welcoming you all to the 2024 Spring Farm Machinery Shows.