Macra's record-breaking attempt will take place on Wednesday 20 September at the National Ploughing Championships at 12pm, near Pedestrian Gate 9. The attempt will be carefully orchestrated and will adhere to all Guinness World Records guidelines, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

Macra National President Elaine Houlihan expressed her excitement about the upcoming event: “This world record attempt is exciting for Macra. Our organisation is known for bringing people together and creating community, we are also known for a bit of craic. We see this attempt as an extension of the steps for our future march, we want to see a country where young people can live, work and still come together for fun, this is the fun part.”

The current Guinness World Record for most people simultaneously throwing wellington boots stands at 792, which was registered at The Holsworthy and Stratton Show in Holsworthy, UK on 23 August 2018. Macra is attempting to surpass this record with a goal of at least 800 persons throwing wellington boots.

Macra encourages attendees at the National Ploughing Championships to participate in the world record attempt. Although Macra will be providing wellingtons, those interested in tossing a welly are encouraged to bring a welly that can be later donated to a worthy cause. Media are encouraged to attend and witness this record breaking event.