The auction held last weekend saw over 2,200 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £16,200 for a 2004 New Holland TS100A+, outside items selling to £10,100 for a Herron 12 tonne silage trailer with grain door and inside items selling to £580 for a cow tail pump.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 26th April with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 15th April with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday, 25th April.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery: £16,200 for a 2004 New Holland TS100A+, £10,100 for a Herron 12tonne silage trailer with grain door, £10,000 for a 1995 JCB 3CX Digger, £8,800 for a Redrock 2000gln slurry tanker with lazy arm fill, £8,700 for a Kane 12 tonne silage trailer with grain door, £7,900 for a 1993 Case International 995 4WD, £7,000 for a 1997 Kramer 420 handler, £5,000 for a Lemken Zerkon power harrow, £4,900 for a Abbey 2250gln slurry tanker, £4,400 for a Triaxle low loader, £4,100 for a 2018 Essential front end loader with forks, £4,100 for an International 885XL 2WD, £4,100 for a 13ft Hamilton livestock trailer with decks, £4,100 for a Redrock 1600gln slurry tanker, £4,000 for a Ritchie combi crush.

Inside Machinery: £580 for a cow tail pump, £460 for a cow tail pump, £380 for a cow tail pump, £350 for a Honda Belle wacker plate, £320 for a loader head stock, £280 for a Kindling cutter, £270 for a leather sofa, £260 for a 200Ltr compressor, £260 for a Husqvarna 365 chainsaw 24, £260 for a Bolens troy ride on lawnmower and mulcher, £200 for a Stihl TS400 power saw, £200 for a Nova hot & cold power washer, £190 for a pair of Ford cab doors, £190 for 2 Wydale calf feeders, £190 for a Stihl TS410 power saw, £180 for a Husquvarna K760 road saw, £180 for a Quad bike sprayer, £170 for a Husqvarna 435 chainsaw, £160 for a Sealey 150 mig welder, £160 for a Jasic stick and tig welder, £160 for a clothes line on wheels, £150 for a Husquvarna K760 road saw 12”, £150 for a Unilli quad.

A digger which came under the hammer