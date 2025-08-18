Maher to Judge Beltex Premier Show at Dungannon

Beltex Premier Sale Judge John Maher is pictured with family, celebrating their Interbreed Champion win at Ossory Show with Ballinakill Everything.

John Maher is set to judge the Dungannon Beltex Premier Show and Export Sale on Bank Holiday Monday, 25 August 2025.

The Tipperary man will cast an expert eye over proceedings at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeder Club’s event, which has 106 MV Accredited and Scrapie Monitored sheep entered from 16 vendors.

The judge, of Ballinakilll Beltex, has been involved with the breed since he and his father, Dudley, established their pedigree flock in 1996. While Dudley manages their large commercial flock, John focuses on the pedigree Beltex operation. They produce around 80 Beltex lambs per year, split evenly between ET and natural means, with the majority serving commercial markets.

Based in Roscrea, County Tipperary, sheep are a family affair, with John’s wife, Nicola, children, JJ and Maddie, and nieces and nephews heavily involved. The flock has had much success in show and sales rings with showing duties falling mainly to the kids who have a great interest.

Speaking ahead of judging, John commented: “I am honoured to be asked to judge for the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club at their Premier Show. I am anticipating a very high calibre of sheep on the day and will be looking for standout the breed characteristics of size, power and plenty of character.”

The Dungannon Premier Show and Export Sale is on Monday 25 August at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart. Showing starts at 10.30 am and the sale starts at 12.30 pm. Bidding will be available online via MartEye. An online catalogue is available on the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s Facebook page.