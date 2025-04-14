Man arrested after Toyoto Hilux with cattle trailer collides with vehicle

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 14th Apr 2025, 08:59 BST
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of driving-related offences following a road traffic collision in Newtownhamilton on Saturday night.

Inspector Moore said: “We received a report at approximately 10.50pm of a two-vehicle collision in the Dundalk Street area of the village.

“Officers attended, and located a Toyota Hilux with a cattle trailer attached that had collided with a Volvo Xc90.

“Enquiries were conducted, and the only occupant of the Toyota Hliux, a 31-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences.

stock imagestock image
“Thankfully, non-threatening life injuries were reported by three other people who were travelling in the other vehicle.

“The road which was closed overnight, has now fully reopened to traffic.

“We would also ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured of the collision, and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 1998 12/04/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

