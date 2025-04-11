Man arrested after Westlink traffic collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police arrested a 27 year old man following a road traffic collision which occurred at the Westlink area of Belfast on Friday 11th April.

Inspector Orman said: “Shortly before 00:45am, a Mini Cooper that was observed driving erratically, was signalled by police to pull over as it was driving in the Royal Avenue area of Belfast. The vehicle failed to stop and continued to drive dangerously through the north and west of the city. Two police vehicles then spotted the car, before it made its way onto the Westlink contraflow via the Grosvenor Road bridge. The car then entered the Westlink via the Divis Street junction when it struck a Peugeot 208 car a short time later.

“The 52 year old male driver of the Peugeot car received serious injuries including a suspected fractured pelvis, a number of broken ribs and an injury to his chest. He was taken to hospital and his condition is describes as critical but stable.

“The driver of the Mini Copper was arrested for a number of offences including Dangerous Driving Causing Grievous Bodily Injury. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Two lanes of the Westlink citybound close to the Grosvenor Road off-slip, which were closed have reopened following the collision.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the car driving dangerously in Belfast city centre in the early hours of Friday 11th April, or who was travelling on the Westlink and witnessed or have dashcam of the collision should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 34 11/04/25. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”