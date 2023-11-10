A 35 year old man has been arrested in Ballymena on suspicion of offences including the attempted murder three police officers, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage and dangerous driving.

The Vectra vehicle. Pic: PSNI

Local Policing Team officers were responding to a disturbance at a house on Rathkeel Road at around 11.35pm on Thursday night, 9 November when a red Vauxhall Vectra was driven directly at one of the officers outside the home, forcing him to jump out of the way of the approaching vehicle.

The Vectra continued for a short distance before ramming a stationary police vehicle, with the force of the collision causing the police car to strike an officer nearby and forcing another officer to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the Vectra.

The suspect then continued in his vehicle in the direction of Broughshane, losing a tyre on the way, which in turn struck another car travelling along the same road.

The Vectra rim

Police were able to successfully pursue the suspect vehicle and deploy a stinger device. The vehicle then collided with the fence of a house on Whinsmoor Road and stopped. The driver was arrested and remains in police custody this morning. He will also questioned in connection with the originally reported disturbance at the Rathkeel Road property.