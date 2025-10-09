Man dies after being struck by lorry in Newry

stock image

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has sadly died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Newry on Wednesday 8th October.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 3.30pm, we received a report of a male pedestrian having been struck by a lorry in the Albert Basin area of the city.

“Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The area, which was closed for a period of time as we conducted a forensic examination, has now re-opened.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 901 08/10/25.”

Police are aware of a distressing image being circulated from the scene of this road fatality. They request the sharing of this graphic scene image to cease immediately out of consideration for the family impacted.

Persons found to be sharing the image may be committing the offence of improper use of public electronic communications network. If anyone has information about the originator, or this image being disseminated, please contact Police on 101.