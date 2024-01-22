News you can trust since 1963
Man dies in Co Londonderry accident

A man in his sixties has died in a collision on Broad Road in Limavady.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:31 GMT
He was the driver of a Vauxhall Vivaro van which was involved in a collision with a fallen tree and another vehicle at around 9.45pm on Sunday 21 January.

The male driver of the other van involved, a Citreon Berlingo, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

stock imagestock image
Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who spotted the vehicles on the Broad Road prior to the crash, to please get in touch. They are especially keen to hear from anyone who captured dash-cam or any other footage. The number to call in 101, quoting reference 1908 21/01/24.

