The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a man has died following a road traffic collision in Katesbridge

stock image

Sergeant Miller-Devlin of the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 12.30am on Saturday, 18th November police received a report of a single vehicle collision on the Circular Road.

“Officers provided first aid alongside colleagues from other emergency services but sadly the man, a front seat passenger in a grey Volkswagen Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital for treatment along with a second passenger.

“Officers closed the road for a time as enquiries were conducted at the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

“We are appealing for information and witnesses. We would particularly ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 12.00am and 12.30am to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and make contact with us by calling 101. The reference number to quote is 34 of 18/11/23.”