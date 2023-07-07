Michael Thorpe, 51 of Sconce Road, Articlave, Coleraine was convicted at Coleraine Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena on 7 July of one charge of causing avoidable, pain, distress or suffering to an animal (a hen) at the time of killing, one charge of engaging in the restraint, stunning or killing of an animal without having the knowledge or skill necessary to perform those operations humanely and efficiently and one charge of failure to hold a carcase that had not been slaughtered for human consumption in such a manner as to ensure that any animal or bird would not have access to it.