Man in his 30’s dies after accident involving motorcycle
Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit stated: “At approximately 11.50pm, we received a report of a one vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Castlereagh Road area.
“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services and the man, aged in his 30, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later.
“Enquiries are continuing and we appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1693 of 28/09/25.”
The Castlereagh Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now fully reopened to traffic.