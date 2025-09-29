Man in his 30’s dies after accident involving motorcycle

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision in east Belfast on Sunday 28th September.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit stated: “At approximately 11.50pm, we received a report of a one vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Castlereagh Road area.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services and the man, aged in his 30, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

“Enquiries are continuing and we appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1693 of 28/09/25.”

The Castlereagh Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now fully reopened to traffic.

