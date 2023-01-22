Managing farm cashflow in challenging times

The short-term focus of any farm business in the current climate must be on working capital requirements.

Consideration needs to be given to reviewing existing facilities, forecasting future requirements, and reviewing long-term debt obligations.

Advertisement

Bank funding

Gareth McGonigle

Stress testing obligations will give an insight into how performance will be impacted in the event of further interest rates rises. If additional finance is needed, early discussions with lenders is advisable.

Lenders do not respond well to last-minute calls for increased credit facilities, so keep them informed and try to plan as far ahead as possible for any additional funding requirements.

Advertisement

Debtors and creditors

Keep a careful eye on debtors and the length of time they take to pay. Implement a robust procedure to review debtors and to identify overdue accounts, or those where there is cause for concern, and follow these up promptly.

Advertisement

Whilst many suppliers will grant a 30-day credit period, try to stick to it and avoid a build-up of liabilities. It is much more difficult to play catch up than it is to pay in line with credit terms.

Tax

Advertisement

Where personal tax bills are due for payment by the end of January, HMRC are offering Time To Pay arrangements where the liability cannot be met in full by then.

Do not allow tax bills to go unpaid if avoidable – HMRC have been ramping up enforcement in recent times.

Advertisement

If anyone finds themselves facing what may seem insurmountable cashflow challenges - seek advice and seek it early.