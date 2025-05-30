Massey family tour the Ballance House

The home farm of fellow Ulsterman and 14th Kiwi Premier John Ballance – one a Conservative, the other a Liberal – both playing a pivotal role in the development of NZ.

Welcomed by Paul Hewitt, chair of the Ulster New Zealand Trust, the 33 guests then toured ‘The Half A World Away’ exhibition dedicated, not just to John Ballance, but to the on going links between NI and NZ.

A native of Limavady William ‘Farmer Bill’ Massey is the subject of a new display at The Ballance House. One welcomed by Massey family members visiting from NZ, the USA and London.

The senior diplomat present was acting New Zealand High Commissioner in London Her Excellency Guergana Guermanoff, who clearly enjoyed her first visit to NI. An opportunity for NZ Honorary Consul in NI, Caroline Keenan, to introduce this distinguished visitor to Ulster New Zealand Trust volunteers and visiting descendants of William Massey on the home farm of John Ballance. A farm still in the Ballance family and home to The Ballance House historic exhibition, conference centre and community hub.

Located on the Lisburn to Glenavy route The Ballance House hosts the annual Spring Fair on Sat, June 7 from noon. A family friendly event for all ages.

For details browse www.theballancehouse.com or visit facebook.com/Ballance House

1 . IMG_4726 Dept H C NZ and Hon Consul.jpg Caroline Keenan, right, NZ Hon Consul in NI, welcomed recently appointed NZ High Commissioner to the UK, Guergana Guermanoff on her first visit to Ulster to attend the Wm Massey Centenary event at The Ballance House, Glenavy, Co Antrim. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . IMG_4715 Mayor plus 3.jpg Lisburn city’s youngest ever Mayor Kurtis Dickson and Alderwoman Hazel Legge with diplomats Alan Moore, left, and Carson McMullan at the Massey Centenary event hosted by the Ulster New Zealand Trust in The Ballance House, Glenavy. Alan is NI Hon Consul for Ukraine and Carson fills the same role for the Netherlands and Malawi. Photo: freelance Photo Sales