Matt’s Hazelnut 'flavour of the day' at Irish Beltex National Show

The Shearling Ewe proved flavour of the day for Scottish judge Grant Maxwell, as he tapped her out of a sterling line-up, having already won Female Champion.

Sired by Buckles Fizzy Pop and out of Matt’s Equipped, she is a full sister to the £8k ram lamb Matt’s Hercules, and Matt’s Honeybee ET, who was Beltex Champion at Balmoral Show in May. Matt’s Hazelnut has more winning ways in her blood with her grandmother, Matt’s Curious, picking up the same title at the Irish Beltex National Show in 2018 and her maternal sister, Matt’s Gypsy Girl, taking Royal Welsh Show Champion in 2022. Matthew has had a great track record at the Irish Beltex National Show, this year taking home his fifth Championship.

In Reserve Champion position was Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Jumbo, who was also the Male Champion and Overall Ram Lamb Champion on the day. From the Artnagullion Flock, Kells, he was sired by Edendiack Hitman, who was purchased for the flock at Carlisle in 2022 for 14,000gns. Artnagullion Jumbo’s dam is homebred ewe, Artnagullion Fidget, who won the online Irish Beltex National Show as a Shearling Ewe in 2021 during the throes of the pandemic. It was a successful first outing for the lamb and kept the Artnagullion flock in the top placings, having won the Championship the previous two years. Elizabeth also won the Pair of Lambs and Group of Three classes. Other notable wins included Gary Scott, Omagh placing top in three classes and taking home Reserve in the Ram Lamb, Ewe Lamb and Male Champion sections.

Molly Ann Linton impressed the judge and came first in the Pre-School Young Handlers class.

The National Show attracted a strong 80+ entries, showcasing the best of the Beltex breed. Scottish judge Grant Maxwell was impressed by the calibre and commented: “The National Show was a brilliant event, there was a great turnout out of very smart sheep and tapping out the Champion was a difficult task. It was also brilliant to see so many interested and capable young handlers. The future of the Beltex breed is in safe hands.”

The Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club would like to extend their gratitude to Omagh Show for their hosting and hospitality, which helped make the show such a success.

The next Club event is the Beatties Beltex Export Sale in Omagh on Saturday 19 August 2023. More details can be found on the Club’s Facebook page.

Irish Beltex National Show Results 2023

Secondary School Young Handlers Victoria Ferguson (1st), Jack Keys (2nd) and Johnny Porter (3rd) pictured with judge Grant Maxwell.

Judge Grant Maxwell, Faughhill Flock, Melrose

Aged Ram - 1st Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick; 2nd William Porter, Maghera.

Shearling Ram - 1st Gary Scott, Omagh; 2nd Kenny Preston, Omagh; 3rd Joshua Keys, Fivemiletown; 4th Kenny Preston, Omagh; 5th Joshua Keys, Fivemiletown; 6th William Porter, Maghera.

Ram Lamb (Born before 01/03/23) - 1st Gary Scott, Omagh; 2nd Gary Scott, Omagh; 3rd John Ferguson, Comber; 4th Elizabeth McAllister, Kells; 5th M&K Diamond, Garvagh; 6th M&K Diamond, Garvagh.

The Irish Beltex National Show Champion was a shearling ewe, Matt’s Hazelnut, owned by Matthew Burleigh, Kinawley. She was also Female Champion.

Ram Lamb (Born after 01/03/23)- 1st Elizabeth McAllister, Kells; 2nd A Porter, Maghera; 3rd William Porter, Maghera; 4th John Harbinson, Limavady; 5th John Ferguson, Comber; 6th William Porter, Maghera.

Aged Ewe - 1st Gary Scott, Omagh; 2nd John Harbinson, Limavady; 3rd John Ferguson, Comber; 4th William Porter, Maghera; 5th Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick.

Shearling Ewe - 1st Matthew Burleigh, Kinawley; 2nd Elizabeth McAllister, Kells; 3rd Matthew Burleigh, Kinawley; 4th M&K Diamond, Garvagh; 5th Elizabeth McAllister, Kells; 6th John Harbinson, Limavady.

Ewe Lamb (Born before 01/03/23) - 1st Elizabeth McAllister, Kells; 2nd Gary Scott, Omagh; 3rd John Harbinson, Limavady; 4th Joshua Keys, Fivemiletown; 5th Elizabeth McAllister, Kells; 6th M&K Diamond, Garvagh

Sarah Wilson, who won the Primary School Young Handlers class, is pictured with judge Grant Maxwell and her mum, Libby Wilson.

Ewe lamb (Born after 01/03/23) - 1st John Ferguson, Comber; 2nd Joshua Keys, Fivemiletown; 3rd John Harbinson, Limavady; 4th William Porter, Maghera; 5th Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick; 6th William Porter, Maghera

Pair of Lambs - 1st Elizabeth McAllister, Kells; 2nd Gary Scott, Omagh; 3rd John Ferguson, Comber; 4th John Harbinson, Limavady; 5th Joshua Keys, Fivemiletown; 6th M&K Diamond, Garvagh

Group of 3 - 1st Elizabeth McAllister, Kells; 2nd Gary Scott, Omagh; 3rd John Harbinson, Limavady; 4th John Ferguson, Comber

Overall Ram lamb Champion - Elizabeth McAllister, Kells

Reserve Ram Lamb - Gary Scott, Omagh

Overall Ewe Lamb Champion - Elizabeth McAllister, Kells

The McCutcheon Family,Trillick, took first place in the Aged Ram class.

Reserve Ewe Lamb - Gary Scott, Omagh

Male Champion - Elizabeth McAllister, Kells (Ram Lamb)

Reserve Male Champion - Gary Scott, Omagh (Ram Lamb)

Female Champion - Matthew Burleigh, Kinawley (Shearling Ewe)

Reserve Female Champion - Elizabeth McAllister, Kells (Ewe Lamb)

Overall Champion – Shearling Ewe, Matt’s Hazelnut, Matthew Burleigh, Kinawley

Reserve Overall Champion – Ram Lamb, Artnagullion Jumbo, Elizabeth McAllister, Kells

Pre-School Young Handlers – 1st Molly Ann Linton; 2nd Jessica Burleigh; 3rd Clara Rose Porter; 4th Hollie Burleigh; 5 Finn Harbinson

Primary School Young Handlers – 1st Sarah Wilson; 2nd Jayden McCutcheon; 3rd Leah Preston; 4th Lily-Rose Linton; 5th Anna Loughery; 6th Harry Scott

