The recent downturn in weather has seen many cattle being housed in the past few weeks and transitioned onto a finishing diet.

The finishing phase relies on system efficiency to maximise liveweight gains. Based on this, regular forage analysis should be carried out to form the basis of any diet and to tailor the concentrate that is fed.

Finishing rations need to have a high cereal content with elevated starch levels to maximise weight gains and achieve targeted fat covers. These optimal diets are determined by the system on farm, whether finishing bulls, steers or heifers but also between breeds.

Dry matter intake (DMI) should be maximised in this short period for increased gain, even though appetite falls in relation to body weight, cattle will be eating about 2% of their body weight in the finishing phase (13kgDM for a 600kg animal). Increased intakes can be encouraged with attention to detail by presenting fresh and palatable feed, supplying adequate feeding space and across to fresh water.

Catherine McDowell – Fane Valley Feeds, Technical Support

Assessment of the dung is a useful indicator of rumen function. If dung is very loose, foamy or grey in colour this may indicate sustained low ruminal pH conditions (<5.8pH, Acidosis) resulting from insufficient dietary fibre and poor feed utilisation, negatively impacting rumen health. Alternatively, dung can be stiff with visible forage particles seen through-out, suggesting limited fibre digestion in the rumen. Both cases reduce feed efficiency, but very loose dung in a serious concern, causing lasting damage to the rumen wall and will stall cattle. This increases days to slaughter by limiting feed conversion rates and daily gains.

Targets are needed in any system that aims to achieve market requirements. Days to slaughter is paramount in the finishing phase. The lower they are the less feed and housing are required; this not only maximises returns but benefits the environmental sustainability of the herd. Laid out in new legislation, The Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme will require the max age at slaughter on or at 30 months, so to receive bonuses (animals will need to have been on farm for at least 60 days before slaughter). Starting January 2025 and reducing to 26 months over the next four years.

Ultimately, driving efficiency is crucial in finishing systems.

Recommended Fane Valley Feeds Products

Beef Finishing Nuts

Supreme Beef Nuts – 14% Protein beef nut that is suitable for intensive beef. Production, formulated with cereal inclusion from both maize and barley to promote fat covers and lean tissue development. Has proven to improve kill out performance on intensive beef systems.

Supreme Beef Nuts – 13% Protein finishing ration designed for the final stages of beef finishing to ensure optimal fat covers are achieved prior to slaughter. A maize product which ensures that the energy and starch required to achieve the correct level of finish is supplied and reduces days on farm. Rumen buffers are included which ensure that rumen pH is optimised and the risk of acidosis and laminitis reduced.

Beef Blends

Red Label Beef Blend – 13% Protein ration designed for beef animals in the finishing phase and a maize based product which is high in energy and starch to maximise growth and fat cover.

Supreme Beef Blend – A 50% maize blend which has been developed to maximise performance, and proven to have superior kill out performances and daily live weight gains. A ration which is suitable to all beef finishing systems. With quality digestible fibre sources, this helps to maintain rumen function during the intensive finishing period, and lends itself to AD lib feeding. Rumen enhancing technologies include Acidbuf and Actisaf live yeast optimise the rumen environment and help prevent acidosis and laminitis.

Fane Valley are committed to advancing animal nutrition to advance and maximise daily liveweight gains and milk production.

Contact your Fane Valley Feeds Ruminant Feed Advisor or call 028 8224 3221 for more information.