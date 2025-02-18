Mayor and Deputy Mayor host coffee morning in aid of MindWise and NIKPA

The second of two coffee mornings was held in Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday 15th February, and raised almost £500 for both charities. This in addition to the £600 raised at the Dungiven coffee morning held earlier in the month, brings the total to £1,100.

At the coffee morning, representatives from MindWise and NIKPA were presented with a signed special edition t-shirt, which was very kindly donated by Ballymoney road racer Michael Dunlop.

Reflecting on the second of two coffee mornings, Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to every person who attended the coffee morning or kindly gave food donations.

“I am overwhelmed by the community support we have received, and I am delighted I could raise awareness of the services that MindWise and NIKPA provide for residents here in Causeway Coast and Glens.”

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling added: “I was delighted to support Cllr McQuillan at the Coleraine coffee morning in aid of MindWise and NIKPA, thank you to everyone who helped and donated on the day, both the Mayor and I are delighted with how much was raised on the day.”

Explaining how important the fundraising efforts are, Amy Stothers, Children and Young People Service Manager, MindWise said: "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, for his incredible support in raising funds for our children and young people programmes.

“We are truly delighted that he chose to support us as his Mayor’s charity. Thanks to his efforts, we are able to continue delivering our resilience-building wellbeing programmes across the Borough.

“Through innovative approaches like LEGO-based therapy, discussions, and lessons, we help children and young people in schools, youth clubs, and sports settings build awareness, knowledge, and confidence in their resilience skills – empowering them now and into the future."

Patty Gilbert, NIKPA Chairperson NIKPA added: “From all at the NI Kidney Patients’ Association we thank Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling for hosting a number special charity focused coffee mornings to promote Mindwise and NIKPA.

“From NIKPA's perspective, this public support has focused attention on renal disease, its life limiting challenges and the potential for transforming lives by kidney donation. We were heartened to speak with so many who were already aware of organ donation with conversations also raising the potential for living donation.

“NIKPA appreciates Mayor McQuillan's dedication and commitment to expanding publicity about the life-saving potential of living donation during his year of office. We look forward to working together in encouraging further donation focussed conversations.”

The Mayor added: “I would also like to express my sincere thanks to Michael Dunlop for this generous donation. The raffle of these special edition t-shirts will help to secure more money for the charities, which will enable them to continue their valuable work.”

If you were not able to attend on the day, and would like to donate visit: https://causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/mayor/the-mayors-charity

1 . CCGBC MAYORS COFFEE 8.jpg Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling pictured with Councillor Russell Watton and attendees at the charity fundraising coffee morning held in Coleraine Town Hall in aid of MindWise and NIKPA. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . CCGBC MAYORS COFFEE 15.jpg Charlotte Dickson, pictured with Councillor Philip Anderson and friends, supporting the charity fundraising coffee morning held in Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday 15th February 2025 in aid of MindWise and NIKPA. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . CCGBC MAYORS COFFEE 19.jpg Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, pictured with Alderman Sharon McKillop at the charity fundraising coffee morning held in Coleraine Town Hall in aid of MindWise and NIKPA. Photo: freelance Photo Sales