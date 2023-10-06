Watch more of our videos on Shots!



On this milestone occasion, Dorothy was surprised and delighted to be personally congratulated by the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan at her home address.

Dorothy, a retired post mistress worked in various locations throughout Northern Ireland during her long career. She still enjoys getting out and about and only recently retired from her Church choir at the grand age of 100 years old.

