Mayor congratulates local resident Dorothy Cunningham on her 102nd birthday
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens recently joined Dorothy Cunningham as she celebrated her 102nd birthday.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
On this milestone occasion, Dorothy was surprised and delighted to be personally congratulated by the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan at her home address.
Dorothy, a retired post mistress worked in various locations throughout Northern Ireland during her long career. She still enjoys getting out and about and only recently retired from her Church choir at the grand age of 100 years old.
Extending his best wishes, the Mayor said: “Dorothy is a remarkable woman for her age and I was delighted to be able to share in her special day. On behalf of the entire Borough, I wish Dorothy good health.”