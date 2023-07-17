Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council officially opened the Bushmills community group’s annual ‘Through the Wars’ exhibition.

The event is running from Friday 14th July until Monday, 24th July 2023.

This year the local branch of Diabetes UK will receive support, alongside the Poppy Appeal and The Church of Ireland’s Bishops Appeal.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan opened the event saying: "I was delighted to open this year’s exhibition and enjoyed meeting both the visitors and all those involved.

“Bushmills played an important role during both world wars, and it is important that we continue to remember the tremendous contribution and sacrifices made by the men and women from the area.

“Well done to everyone involved in this interesting and educational event I enjoyed seeing the extensive collection of artefacts and I’d like to thank the committee for inviting me today. I hope the event is a great success raising much needed funds for this year’s chosen charities.”

Also present was Colonel Neil Salisbury OBE, His Majesty's Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim, who said: "I congratulate the organisers on the very high standard of exhibits. There are items of interest for all ages (children, their parents and their grandparents) and visitors get the chance to discover for themselves the huge impact that recent wars have had on Bushmills and the people of North Antrim."

The exhibition was a first held in 2007 and over the years has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities including the Alzheimers Society, the Cancer Fund for Children and the Royal British Legion.

This year's chosen charity is Diabetes UK. Nikki Picken, Treasurer of the Diabetes UK Coleraine support group, thanked the event organisers saying: “We are delighted that ‘Bushmills Through the Wars’ have chosen to support Diabetes UK through their annual display.

“The funds raised will go directly towards helping local people who are living with Diabetes and provide them will much needed support in the process. On behalf of ​Diabetes UK, I’d like to thank the committee and all who come along to visit the exhibition over the next two weeks.”

Entrance to the exhibition is £4 (children are free) and there is a 1940’s style tearoom serving delicious scones and tray bakes during the exhibition.

1 . THROUGH THE WARS 8.jpg Enjoying the craic at the exhibition Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

2 . THROUGH THE WARS 6.jpg Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan opened the event Photo: McAuley multimedia Photo Sales

3 . THROUGH THE WARS 12.jpg The event is on from Friday 14th July till Monday 24th July 2023 Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

4 . THROUGH THE WARS 11.jpg One of the displays Photo: Mcauley multimedia Photo Sales