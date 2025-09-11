McAleer calls for early engagement with marts ahead of major NIFAIS switchover

Declan McAleer

Sinn Féin's Agriculture spokesperson, Declan McAleer MLA has urged DAERA to liaise with marts ahead of October NIFAIS switch.

The West Tyrone MLA highlighted the need for early communication to ensure marts and other key stakeholders are fully prepared for system downtime during the critical switchover weekend of 4–5 October 2025.

''I have raised concerns about the need for timely and proactive engagement by DAERA with livestock marts ahead of the planned transition to the new NIFAIS system on Monday 6 October 2025,” Mr McAleer said.

''Given that essential IT services will be disrupted over the weekend of 4–5 October to facilitate data migration from APHIS to NIFAIS, it is vital that marts, tag suppliers and exporters are made fully aware of the implications and supported in putting alternative arrangements in place.

''This is a significant milestone for DAERA and the wider agri-food sector, but the success of the rollout will depend on early communication and collaboration with all users of the system. Ensuring stakeholders are prepared will help minimise disruption and maintain confidence in our traceability and disease control infrastructure,'' he added.