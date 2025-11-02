McAleer welcomes action on high electricity grid connection costs

Sinn Féin MLA, Declan McAleer has welcomed efforts by the Department for the Economy to address the high costs associated with connecting to the NIE electricity grid, particularly for rural households and young people seeking to build homes in their local areas.

The West Tyrone MLA said: ''I welcome the steps being taken by the Department for the Economy to address the high costs associated with connecting to the NIE electricity grid, particularly for rural households and young people trying to build homes in their local communities.

''Year after year I have been contacted by constituents about the financial challenges they face when applying for a grid connection. In rural areas, these costs can be significantly higher due to the need for infrastructure upgrades, creating a real barrier for families who want to remain in their local area.

''One young couple who are planning to get married recently contacted me after receiving an estimate of £30,000 to connect their new home to the grid. This came as a huge shock to them and was well beyond their reach on top of the cost of a mortgage. Sadly, their experience is not unique.

MLA Declan McAleer

''I have raised these concerns directly with the Department and welcome the public consultation launched earlier this year to review how connection costs are recovered. One of the key proposals would see a greater share of grid reinforcement costs spread across the wider customer base, rather than being placed solely on the individual applicant.

''This proposed approach, known as the socialisation of grid connection charges, would help make the system fairer and more accessible, especially for rural communities. It would also support the growth of renewable energy, which is essential if we are to meet our net zero commitments.

''The Department is currently considering the responses to the consultation and is working on updated policy proposals. I will continue to engage with officials to ensure the final policy reflects the needs of people in West Tyrone and rural communities across the North.''