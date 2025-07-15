Noel Kiely of McAree Engineering, Monaghan with Gerard Greenan and young Cian Whelan.In the background is a 12t V-Mac silo used to store animal feed.placeholder image
McAree Engineering at IHFA open day

Published 15th Jul 2025, 13:34 BST
The 2025 Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) Open Day was hosted at the Greenan family’s renowned “Greenlea” Herd, located just outside Crosshugh, Co. Monaghan.

Padraig and Paula Greenan are milk suppliers to Lakeland Dairies. A nine-year-old Holstein Friesian cow owned by brothers Padraic and Brendan Greenan was the 2024 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow.

The owners were presented with a cheque for €3,000 and the Virginia Milk Products Cup at the 81st Virginia Show in Co Cavan as their cow Greenlea MG Rhapsody EX 96 took the top prize. This cow also won the best protein award and was the best exhibitor-bred cow.

This award-winning, pedigree-registered herd was proud to welcome thousands of Holstein breeders, commercial milk producers , agribusiness personnel and other visitors from Britian & Ireland.

The day’s program featured Inter-Club and Macra National Stock Judging Competitions, presentation of the IHFA National Herds Competition awards, a select youngstock sale from the Greenlea herd, and a very well attended trade stand exhibition showcasing a wide range of livestock products and services.

McAree Engineering were one of the many agri trade exhibitors present at the IHFA Open Day. The Greenlea herd uses three V-Mac silos to store over 30t of anima feed for their dairy herd replacement stock.

Young Aaron Greenan, with Noel Kiely of McAree Engineering, IHFA Personnel, Muireann Crowley, Moira Callanan, Ashleigh Hughes, all from West Cork and Donal Carey, Kells.

Young Aaron Greenan, with Noel Kiely of McAree Engineering, IHFA Personnel, Muireann Crowley, Moira Callanan, Ashleigh Hughes, all from West Cork and Donal Carey, Kells. Photo: freelance

IHFA President 2025 Mary Raffert, Brefni Oriel Club with Noel Kiely, Nenagh with Fergal Sherry, Monaghan and Mary Kiely of McAree Engineering.

IHFA President 2025 Mary Raffert, Brefni Oriel Club with Noel Kiely, Nenagh with Fergal Sherry, Monaghan and Mary Kiely of McAree Engineering. Photo: freelance

Laurence Feeney CE of IHFA, Noel Kiely of McAree Engineering, Teresa Fleming and Donal Carey of the IHFA

Laurence Feeney CE of IHFA, Noel Kiely of McAree Engineering, Teresa Fleming and Donal Carey of the IHFA Photo: freelance

Noel Kiely, Fergal Sherry of McAree Engineering. with customer, and Hugh Duffy, Balybay, Co. Monaghan

Noel Kiely, Fergal Sherry of McAree Engineering. with customer, and Hugh Duffy, Balybay, Co. Monaghan Photo: freelance

