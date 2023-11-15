Argo Tractors Ireland Ltd, the newest name in Irish agriculture, is celebrating the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive being named Best Utility Tractor of the Year 2024 in the internationally recognised Tractor of the Year Awards.

Compact, robust, versatile, and connected, the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive has been described as “the ideal utility vehicle for daily use on the farm”.

Welcoming the Award success, Kevin Phelan, Country Manager for Ireland, said: “To see McCormick claim this award category for the second successive year is tremendously satisfying, given that the McCormick X6.414 P6-Drive was similarly recognised last year. From Argo Tractors’ Ireland’s perspective, winning this accolade less than five months on from our official Irish launch is a tremendous confidence boost that will put further wind in our sails as we move into 2024.”

Established in 1998 by the Italian magazine ‘Trattori’, the Tractor of the Year Awards are determined by a group of 25 independent journalists with specialised knowledge in this most competitive of fields.

The McCormick X5 represents a truly versatile utility tractor. Ideal for open-field tasks such as ploughing, tilling and harrowing, the X5 range is equally perfect for sowing and haymaking, along with livestock farming and transport applications.

The McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive delivers 114 horsepower from its 4-cylinder FTP F36 Stage V 3.6-litre engine and has an empty weight of 4,000 kilograms, with a maximum allowable load of up to 7,000kg.

The automated powershift transmission allows for automatic shifting through up to 12 gears, both in the field and on the road, controlled by the ergonomic SmartPilot joystick.

Its on-board technological package also includes the Advanced Driving System (ADS) dedicated to advanced steering functions, including automatic wheel realignment and direction maintenance on uneven terrain.

The McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive’s axle and cabin are suspended to ensure maximum comfort in any application, and a factory-fitted front loader is available. The digital equipment is equally impressive, with integrated functions for Isobus connectivity, Precision Steering, fleet management, and remote diagnostics.

According to Kevin Phelan: “We have an internationally acclaimed brand, committed to delivering the best in efficient and contemporary products, combined with its focus on top-class customer service, environmental protection, along with technological and digital innovation.”

Argo Tractors, one of Europe’s leading tractor brands, is Headquartered in Fabbrico in the northern Italian province of Reggio Emilia, 60 kilometres north west of Bologna.

Said Simeone Morra, Business Corporate Director of Argo Tractors: “McCormick and Landini share a common history, characterised by technological and digital development, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. These themes allow us to continue to be at the forefront of innovation and look forward to the future with an abundance of confidence and awareness.”