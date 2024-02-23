McCoy’s celebrates an epic year in Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
And the good news for local snack lovers is that the province’s favourite ridged crisp isn’t resting on its laurels with the addition of two brand new flavours, Chip Shop Curry Sauce and Bangin’ BBQ, to its McCoy’s Epic Eats range.
Not only will the new snacks tantalise the taste buds of McCoy’s fans everywhere, they’re also low in fat, salt and sugar (non-HFSS) - with 45% less salt, on average, than standard potato crisps.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new McCoy’s Epic Eats packs retail at £1.25 and are available in the increasingly popular price marked format at stores across Northern Ireland.
“McCoy’s is the number one selling ridged crisp in the UK and has always been hugely popular in Northern Ireland said Ricky Watts, business account manager (Northern Ireland) for McCoy’s parent company KP Snacks Ltd.
“We’re delighted to see the brand continue to go from strength to strength in Northern Ireland with sales growth of 16.3% in the past year. To build on this momentum, we’re also excited to introduce two tasty new flavours to the Northern Ireland market.
“Taste is by far the most important sales driver in the Crisps, Snacks and Nuts (CSN) category and the McCoy’s brand is famous for its innovative and iconic flavours.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Our McCoy’s Epic Eats range delivers big, bold flavours to complement our market-leading core McCoy’s portfolio and tempt consumers to try something new. Chip Shop Curry Sauce brings a unique and tempting flavour to the market, while Bangin’ BBQ offers a consumer favourite with a real flavour punch,” he added.
“What’s more, the packs come in the increasingly popular ‘price marked’ format which, as trends continue towards more cautious spending, appeals to consumers by offering a trusted price point.”
McCoy’s is owned by parent company KP Snacks Ltd, the UK’s number one manufacturer of nuts and popcorn, and number two manufacturer of bagged snacks. The company owns some of the UK’s most popular and iconic snack brands including McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, Tyrrells, Butterkist, KP Nuts, POM-BEAR, popchips, Skips, Space Raiders, Discos, Nik Naks, Wheat Crunchies, Roysters and Frisps.