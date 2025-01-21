McGlone urges UK Government to reconsider inheritance tax for farmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SDLP AERA spokesperson Patsy McGlone has urged the UK Government to change their plans to introduce farm inheritance tax.

Mr McGlone said the concerns of family farms should be recognised.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said: “I have been inundated by our local farming community about the UK Government’s proposed introduction of inheritance tax and we have seen wide spread protests highlighting the impact this will have.

“Our farming community has experienced many challenges in recent years, not least through Brexit which has removed agricultural funding streams, with the replacement from the government failing to account for the rising costs that have crippled many businesses in recent years.

MLA Patsy McGlone

“Our farming community is not asking for the earth, the North is home to many small and medium sized farms who want to be able to leave behind a legacy for future generations. This tax means many will face the difficult decision between selling land, or leaving nothing but debt that makes their farms’ future unviable.

“The UK Government should recognise the huge opposition to these proposals and engage with the farming community on the way forward. Rather than stopping multi-millionaires buying up farmland, this badly designed tax targets family farms which are the life blood of our rural communities. We also need to see the Executive and AERA Minister stepping up to support our farms and looking at what mitigations and measures can be put in place to safeguard them from policies like this. Farmers make a huge contribution to our society and they should be recognised by that, rather than penalised with harmful government policies.”