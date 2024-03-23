Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commenting on the meeting, Miss McIlveen said: “Since the flooding occurred I have been lobbying for assistance for this sector. It is vital to the sustainability of this staple agri-food in Northern Ireland that our government steps in to help.

"I met with officials on site, engaged with the Permanent Secretary as well as tabling written questions with the Minister. I was disappointed that the position of the Department that government intervention is unlikely to confer a net benefit to the NI economy that would justify expenditure. For this reason, DAERA has not implemented a support scheme. I was, however, encouraged that the Minister had offered to meet with the sector and I was happy to facilitate this meeting.

"It was important for the Minister to hear at first hand the concerns and challenges facing a sector whose whole seasonal crop had been wiped out. The huge cost in preparing fields, sowing and caring for a crop which is then lost would be devastating for any small business.

Left to right: David Brown (President of the UFU); Stephen Christie (potato farmer); Paul Hamilton (potato farmer); Michelle McIlveen MLA; Andrew Muir (DAERA Minister)