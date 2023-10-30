Ulster Unionist Assembly member for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, Tom Elliott MLA has said there is major concern that the disruption caused by Vets striking could have serious consequences for the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.

Tom Elliott said: “The Agri-Food Sector in Northern Ireland is currently facing an unprecedented challenge due to the Veterinary Service Animal Health Group taking part in strike action. These Vets perform checks on animals, abattoir operations and food products entering NI from the Mainland. Without these checks, some Meat Plants could be forced to shut down due to delays. Therefore, it leads to processing and production in the food supply chain being significantly disrupted.

“Government Vets are central to post-Brexit controls on some products being sent from the Mainland to Northern Ireland. Without these Vets carrying out their jobs, some “red lane” goods will be forced to be shipped through Dublin. Businesses will be forced to incur extra costs to transport their goods from Dublin to distribution or processing centres in NI. This primarily affects wholesalers and food service, who rely on ‘red-lane’ products to trade.

“DAERA has advised, traders intending to move live animals to Northern Ireland during this period should make alternative arrangements or seek to defer the movement of the animals until after the strike has concluded. This may have a significant impact on the commercial food production and processing sectors. It is important that businesses are provided with as much support as possible. Given the added problem of the cost-of-living crisis, which has seen a lack of disposable income, it is a necessity that their trading is managed as best as possible,” added Mr Elliott.