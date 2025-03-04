Melissa Buchan outshines competition to win 2025 Spotlight Award

Melissa Buchan of the Clinterty flock, Aberdeenshire, has been named the winner of the Texel Sheep Society Spotlight Award, 2025.

Nominated by the North of Scotland Texel Breeders Club, Melissa stood out from the other high calibre nominees for her depth of knowledge of the livestock industry, alongside her enduring passion for the Texel breed itself.

Announcing Melissa as the winner Society chief executive John Yates said she was a credit to herself and her family, displaying superb commitment to the livestock sector and having a great understanding of how the Texel breed can contribute to the future of the UK sheep industry.

“Melissa is a fantastic ambassador for the breed and her commitment to Texel shone through. I have no doubt that, in time, Melissa will be a great asset to the breed and the wider industry.

Winner, Melissa Buchan, being presented with the trophy by Society director David McKerrow Jnr.

“The spotlight award provides an opportunity for Clubs and the Society to promote the strength in depth of young people in our membership. This year’s nominations were a pleasure to interview, all high achievers, some with high performing flocks, others who go the extra mile in supporting Clubs and local events. All had in-depth knowledge of the breed and value it adds to them and the industry,” he explained.

Mr Yates said that regional Clubs had long been at the core of Society activities and it was important to recognise the role Clubs play in supporting and promoting the breed across the UK.

“It was great to see a strong calibre of nominations once again for this award, showing the great strength of the younger generation within the breed. It is encouraging for the future of the breed and the Society and being able to recognise this through the Spotlight Award is hugely important for the Society.”

Heavily involved with the family’s Clinterty flock, Melissa works full time as a fieldsperson for Aberdeen and Northern Marts, supporting clients in marketing their livestock to its best advantage.

Alongside this, Melissa is heavily involved with the flock, helping her father, Brian, and brother, Gavin, in transitioning towards producing shearlings for the commercial trade, having previously had a focus on breeding ram lambs.

The family believe the shearling market to be a more sustainable business model which will suit them better. However, they have enjoyed some great days selling ram lambs, including in 2016 selling Clinterty Yuga Khan and Clinterty Yogi Bear for 60,000gns and 52,000gns, respectively.

Melissa cites the lasting friendships she has gained from her involvement in the Texel breed and Society activities, such as the YDP Five Nations Weekend as one of the biggest benefits of being in the breed.

“The knowledge I’ve gained from being around other, like-minded young people has been immense, particularly when we’ve had the chance to visit flocks and learn from other breeders,” she explains.

The Spotlight Award, now in its third year, is made to a young breeder and recognises some of the unsung heroes within the breed who work to support their local Texel Club and raise the profile of the breed in the process. The award is open to members under 35, with Clubs and Youth Development Programme committee members asked to nominate members who they felt had made an outstanding contribution to the breed in their local area or nationally.

The award is decided following interviews with all of the nominated entrants, with this year’s interview panel consisting of Society chief executive John Yates, Society vice chairman Dafydd Jones, and the Society’s YDP coordinator and events manager Ailish Ross, with interviews completed remotely.

Other nominees for the award this year were; Caroline Hamilton of the Crewburn and Carjasco flocks, Ross MacPherson of the Hexel flock, Harley Turner of the Clanfield flock, John Trimble of the Curley flock, Barney Richardson of the Fernyford flock and Tom Lewis of the Hollyhurst flock.