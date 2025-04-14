Members celebrate success at the YFCU AGM

This event, in association with Hyperfast NI, recognised the success and outstanding achievements of members across the province.

It was Lisnamurrican YFC from County Antrim that picked up the prestigious ‘Ann Cameron’ cup for the ‘Club of the Year’ award, which is proudly sponsored by Power NI. This award is granted to the club that expertly maintain their club accounts, are passionate about recruiting members and the retention of members, their participation at events, diversity of their programmes, involvement in the community, sustainability and promotional efforts for the club.

The ‘YFCU Top Officials’ and ‘Member of the Year’ awards were kindly sponsored by United Feeds. This group of awards recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of individual members across Northern Ireland who significantly contributed to the growth and success of

YFCU in the past year.

Top Official Awards

Top Leader – Rachel McCracken Ballywalter YFC

Top Treasurer – Ruth Morrow Lisnamurrican YFC

Top Secretary – Courtney McMullan Moycraig YFC

Top P.R.O – Sarah Ross Collone YFC

Member of the Year Awards

Junior Member of the Year – Joanna Caughey Donaghadee YFC

Senior Member of the Year – Helen Laird Bleary YFC

One of the most significant competitions in the YFCU calendar is “Ulster Young Farmer of the Year” which is proudly sponsored by Danske Bank.

Rodney Brown (Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank) was present at the AGM to present these awards. This award gives young people the opportunity to demonstrate their professionalism in the agricultural sector.

Ulster Young Farmer

Overall Winner – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC

Ulster Young Farmer U21 Winner – Ryan Rodgers Annaclone & Magherally YFC

Junior Winner – Taylor Ann Ferguson Straid YFC

Ulster Young Farmer Section Winners

Countryside Management- Sarah Ruddell Bleary YFC

Sheep Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC

Beef Section – Samara Radcliffe Annaclone & Magherally YFC

Pigs & Poultry Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC

Grass Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC

Arable Section - Ryan Rodgers Annaclone & Magherally YFC

Dairy Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC

Farm Safety Section – Ryan Rodgers Annaclone & Magherally YFC

Innovation Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC

Finance Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC

The top achievers for this year’s ‘President’s Award Scheme’ were presented with plaques by President, Richard Beattie (Finvoy YFC). This is a scheme that recognises members for participating in and contributing to competitions, events and activities that are hosted by YFCU.

President’s Award Scheme

Junior 1st – Kym Moore Moneymore YFC

Junior 2nd – Katie Rose Wallace Crumlin YFC

Junior 3rd – Katie Mawhinney Crumlin YFC

Senior 1st – Laura Patterson Holestone YFC

Senior 2nd – Emma Knox Crumlin YFC

Senior 3rd – Jack Hunter Moneymore YFC

There were also several special cups awarded to clubs for their achievements throughout the year.

Special Cup Winners

Ballyvester Cup (18-30 years) – Lisnamurrican YFC

J.K Dobbs Cup (12-18 years) – Collone YFC

Allen Cup (12-14 years) – Moycraig YFC

Limavady Cup (12-14 years) – Ballywalter YFC

E.T Green Cup (14-18 years) – Garvagh YFC

Mulholland Cup (18-30 years) – Collone YFC

Alfa Laval Trophy (awarded for recruitment) – Kilrea YFC

The Pam Robinson Cup (awarded to a club for their member retention) – The Glens YFC

Linda Steele Trophy (awarded to a club for their work with the environment) – Collone YFC

Deputy President Kristina Fleming congratulated all of the prize winners on their achievements throughout the year, commenting on their incredible contributions to their clubs and communities.

Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Derek Lough, took the time to thank Hyperfast NI and all competition sponsors for their continued support shown to the organisation. He proceeded to thank the judges for their time and expertise given to make these competitions successful and for encouraging the continued development of their members.

1 . 7.Ulster Young Farmer winner, Helen Laird (Bleary YFC).jpg Ulster Young Farmer Winner, Helen Laird (Bleary YFC), pictured with YFCU President Richard Beattie and award sponsor Rodney Brown from Danske Bank. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 5. President's Award winners, Jack Hunter (Moneymore YFC) and Laura Patterson (Holestone YF.jpg President's Award winners, Jack Hunter (Moneymore YFC) and Laura Patterson (Holestone YFC) pictured with President, Richard Beattie. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 6. Club of the Year winners, Lisnamurrican pictured with Caragh O'Neill from Power NI..jpg Club of the Year winners, Lisnamurrican YFC, pictured with Caragh O'Neill from award sponsor Power NI. Photo: freelance Photo Sales