Members celebrate success at the YFCU AGM

This event, in association with Hyperfast NI, recognised the success and outstanding achievements of members across the province.
It was Lisnamurrican YFC from County Antrim that picked up the prestigious ‘Ann Cameron’ cup for the ‘Club of the Year’ award, which is proudly sponsored by Power NI. This award is granted to the club that expertly maintain their club accounts, are passionate about recruiting members and the retention of members, their participation at events, diversity of their programmes, involvement in the community, sustainability and promotional efforts for the club.
The ‘YFCU Top Officials’ and ‘Member of the Year’ awards were kindly sponsored by United Feeds. This group of awards recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of individual members across Northern Ireland who significantly contributed to the growth and success of
YFCU in the past year.
Top Official Awards
Top Leader – Rachel McCracken Ballywalter YFC
Top Treasurer – Ruth Morrow Lisnamurrican YFC
Top Secretary – Courtney McMullan Moycraig YFC
Top P.R.O – Sarah Ross Collone YFC
Member of the Year Awards
Junior Member of the Year – Joanna Caughey Donaghadee YFC
Senior Member of the Year – Helen Laird Bleary YFC
One of the most significant competitions in the YFCU calendar is “Ulster Young Farmer of the Year” which is proudly sponsored by Danske Bank.
Rodney Brown (Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank) was present at the AGM to present these awards. This award gives young people the opportunity to demonstrate their professionalism in the agricultural sector.
Ulster Young Farmer
Overall Winner – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC
Ulster Young Farmer U21 Winner – Ryan Rodgers Annaclone & Magherally YFC
Junior Winner – Taylor Ann Ferguson Straid YFC
Ulster Young Farmer Section Winners
Countryside Management- Sarah Ruddell Bleary YFC
Sheep Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC
Beef Section – Samara Radcliffe Annaclone & Magherally YFC
Pigs & Poultry Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC
Grass Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC
Arable Section - Ryan Rodgers Annaclone & Magherally YFC
Dairy Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC
Farm Safety Section – Ryan Rodgers Annaclone & Magherally YFC
Innovation Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC
Finance Section – Jack Stewart Holestone YFC
The top achievers for this year’s ‘President’s Award Scheme’ were presented with plaques by President, Richard Beattie (Finvoy YFC). This is a scheme that recognises members for participating in and contributing to competitions, events and activities that are hosted by YFCU.
President’s Award Scheme
Junior 1st – Kym Moore Moneymore YFC
Junior 2nd – Katie Rose Wallace Crumlin YFC
Junior 3rd – Katie Mawhinney Crumlin YFC
Senior 1st – Laura Patterson Holestone YFC
Senior 2nd – Emma Knox Crumlin YFC
Senior 3rd – Jack Hunter Moneymore YFC
There were also several special cups awarded to clubs for their achievements throughout the year.
Special Cup Winners
Ballyvester Cup (18-30 years) – Lisnamurrican YFC
J.K Dobbs Cup (12-18 years) – Collone YFC
Allen Cup (12-14 years) – Moycraig YFC
Limavady Cup (12-14 years) – Ballywalter YFC
E.T Green Cup (14-18 years) – Garvagh YFC
Mulholland Cup (18-30 years) – Collone YFC
Alfa Laval Trophy (awarded for recruitment) – Kilrea YFC
The Pam Robinson Cup (awarded to a club for their member retention) – The Glens YFC
Linda Steele Trophy (awarded to a club for their work with the environment) – Collone YFC
Deputy President Kristina Fleming congratulated all of the prize winners on their achievements throughout the year, commenting on their incredible contributions to their clubs and communities.
Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Derek Lough, took the time to thank Hyperfast NI and all competition sponsors for their continued support shown to the organisation. He proceeded to thank the judges for their time and expertise given to make these competitions successful and for encouraging the continued development of their members.
