Microfarm celebrates 'spectacular growth' with new HQ and rebrand

The spectacular growth of a multi award-winning family business has seen it lay down new roots in Wales.

Fresh and Tasty (FT) Microgreens is relocating to a larger, three-acre site at Glanllyn Farm in Wigfair, near St Asaph.

Husband and wife team Steve and Laura Holland launched the company in 2021 and have never looked back, supplying up to 50 varieties of microherbs and microgreens to restaurants, independent stores, pubs and cafes across the region, in addition to home delivery.

The company is expanding its operation into two ex-refrigeration shipping containers with a polytunnel four times bigger than at their previous facility in Groesffordd Marli.

Diversification is key to their vision, notably an increase in production of edible flowers for cocktails, desserts, and wedding cakes, which also led to the unveiling of a new brand – Fresh and Tasty Microfarm.

It’s a far cry from their first base, the living room of their Old Colwyn Home, and the couple are “absolutely thrilled” to begin this next chapter in their journey.

“This is an exciting transition for us, as we move to a new location with a new name, new branding and a new direction – it was definitely a case of right place, right time,” said Laura.

“We will of course still be producing microgreens but will be expanding the edible flowers side to meet demand, with plans to grow more fruit and heritage and baby vegetables in the future.

“The site is far more accessible for deliveries and visiting chefs and customers, the location is perfect and provides scope to do even more, without losing the quality and staying true to our ethos of sustainably growing delicious local produce which have proven popular with venues and retailers in North Wales and beyond.”

Their rapid rise saw the firm pick up several accolades including the Business Growth Wales Rising Star Award, and Food Awards Wales Welsh Produce of the Year title, as well as a nomination in the Business Resilience category of the upcoming Wales Food and Drink Awards.

With daughter Nina joining the team on an apprenticeship and plans to eventually create their own varieties and produce flavoured oils and pestos, Steve says the green shoots of four years ago have developed into a “solid, successful venture”.

“We have worked so hard but have had so much support and there are many people we must thank for helping us along the way,” he said.

“The Vale Grocer in Denbigh, Development Bank of Wales, Denbighshire County Council, Cywain advisory service and so many others, most notably Sam and Alex here at Glanllyn Farm.

“They created this opportunity for us and it’s fantastic; hopefully other farmers follow their lead in attracting and supporting growers, diversifying and all working together at a time when the industry needs it most.

“We can’t grow the microgreens and edible flowers fast enough and have already had a lot of positive feedback and interest from customers locally and in other parts of the UK, so we look forward to opening fully here at the microfarm later this year.”

Wishing them luck on the road ahead, Chris and Liz Kameen, owners of The Vale Grocer, said: “We’re so excited for Steve and Laura, they have been coming to Denbigh Farmers Market since we started, and we know just how much passion and energy they put into the business.

“The move to Glanllyn Farm and expansion to a Microfarm feels like a very natural next step for them and we know they will make the most of the opportunity. We are always on the lookout for new local suppliers and look forward to getting some of their produce into our veg boxes and shop - it will be top quality!”