Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Coronation celebrations
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are reminding residents of the exciting events organised to celebrate the coronation.
The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will be broadcast on big screens in People’s Park from 10am today in Ballymena, Town Park in Larne, and Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus – don’t forget to bring your own chair and picnic! This will be accompanied by a wide range of fun, family activities taking place from 11am (available activities will vary depending on location).
Coronation Community Service: St Patrick’s Church in Ballymena will be the location for an afternoon ‘Coronation Community Service’ to reflect on this historic moment in time. Organised by Council in partnership with local churches, the service will take place on Sunday 7 May 2023 at 3pm.
