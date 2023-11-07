Mid Antrim Combine Season 2023

​The race winners are presented with a winning diploma, only one per loft regardless of number of 1sts. Danny Dixon had 8 x 1sts, Young McManus & Sons (Ahoghill) and K & K Kernohan & Sons (Ballymena) had 3 x 1sts each, writes Homer.

M Graham (Ballymena), H Cubitt (Rasharkin), A Darragh (Cullybackey), G Gibson (Cullybackey), J Smyth & Son (Ahoghill), J Eagleson & Sons (Ballymena), and S Johnston & Son (Ballymena) had 2 x 1sts each.

Results collated by Mervyn Eagleson Mid Antrim PO.

The trophy and award winners for the last season were as follows. Old Bird Inland Average won by D Dixon Rasharkin.

Bryan Eagleson Memorial Cup (Best Ave Talbenny ! & 2, Bude & Penzance won by J Smyth & Son Ahoghill.

Cross Channel Ave won by Mr & Mrs Robinson Culybackey. Old Bird Ave won by Mr & Mrs Robinson. Meritorious Diploma Ind Bird Talbenny & Penzance won by T Whyte Ahoghill, McIlhagga Cup 1st MAC St Malo OB Nat won by T Young & Sons Ahoghill.

Les Mairs OB Points Fancier of the Year won by D Dixon. Champions League won by Trevor Whyte for Ahoghill.

Old Bird Knock-out won by T Whyte. T Shanks Mem Cup Champion OB of the Year won by H Cubitt Rasharkin. Herbison Cup YB Ave won by K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena.

Champion YB of the Year won by K & K Kernohan & Sons. Young Bird Knock-out won by D Dixon. New North Cup best ave Bude OB and Taslbenny YB Nat NIPA won by J Smyth & Son Ahoghill. Parker Cup Combined Ave Not won.

Adams Cup INFC Ave/Points won by D Dixon. OB Points Club Shield won by Rasharkin. YB Points Club Shield won by Rasharkin.

Mid Antrim Shows - Cullybackey HPS held their 2nd show of the season on Saturday, 4th November with an amazing turn out of birds and fanciers with 12 fanciers penning 154 birds for young cocks and young hens through wires, a hard class of birds to be judged by Robert Alexander from Ballymena.

Thanks to all who came to show and of course a thank you to Robert for coming and judging both classes. Congratulations to all card winners.

J & J Greer won Best in Show for the second week having the Red Card in the Young Hens, while the record Irish National winner Alan Darragh penned the winner of Young Cocks.

Young Cocks t/wires (71 birds) 1. A Darragh, 2. J Getty, 3. Gregg Bros, 4. J & J Greer, Res. A Barkley & Son, Vhc. J McNaghten & Son, Hc. J McNaghten & Son, C. B Herbison

Young Hens t/wires (83 birds) 1. J & J Greer, 2. J McNaghten & Son, 3. J McNaghten & Son, 4. A Barkley & Son, Res. A Darragh, Vhc. A Darragh, Hc. W & W Gilbert, C. Gregg Bros. Best in Show J & J Greer. Raffle winner Jamie Greer. Next week is old bird matched pairs and young bird matched pairs, all welcome. Penning from 7pm to 8pm.

Broughshane HPS pigeon show.

Tuesday 31st October started Broughshane HPS show series with old hens t/w.

Result 1st. J & J Greer, 2nd. J & J Greer, 3rd. M Neilly, 4th. W & W Gilbert, Res. J & J Greer, Vhc. J & J Greer, Hc. J Getty, C. Gregg Bros. Raffle won by B Herbison.

Congratulations to J Greer on taking 4 cards including 1st and 2nd and to all the card winners. The club would like to thank the judge B Herbison (Cullybackey) and thank everyone who supported the first show of the year with a turnout of 73 birds from seven fanciers.

Kells & District HPS - Wednesday 1st November kicked off the show season for Kells and District. Starting off with Old Cocks Through wires. 105 pigeons were penned.

1. W & W Gilbert, 2. W & W Gilbert, 3. A. Barkley & Son, 4. A. Barkley & Son, Res. W & W Gilbert, V H C. A. Barkley & Son, H C. Blair & Rankin, C. J & J Greer

Thank you to Judges Jackie & Sammy Graham (Kingsmoss). Well done to W. Willy Gilbert taking 1st & 2nd places.

Well done to all card winners. Raffle prize winner was judges G & S Graham. Thank you to everyone who came and supported the event.

Next week 8/11/23 will be Old Hens Through Wires - Penning 7-8 - Everyone welcome.

Diary Dates:

Reduction Sale for Allan McDonald of Portadown

After a lifetime in pigeons Allan has decided to cut back the numbers and this is a major reduction and stock loft closure sale.

Allan has had many successes over the years and is a King’s Cup winner, also being 5rd, 5th and 6th open King’s Club. He holds the record for the best performance in the French Diploma with his 1st Open King’s Cup and 5th Open Dinard.

Allan has birds in his race team from all stock birds in sale.

3rd to 11th November 2023 at Sawyers on-line Auctions – Allan has pledged £1,000 to Autism NI.

Also see the Major Reduction Sale on-line for R Moore & Son, Bangor starting Sat 11th November.

Late Billy Hays Sale - Ronnie Johnston will conduct the delayed Stock Sale on behalf of the late Billy Hayes, take a note of the date – Saturday 18th November at 3.00pm, watch out for advert in BHW. The sale will contain the best Lambrects, Herman Ceusters, Matt Rakes King of Sprint, Jan Polder and the much sought after Jelle Jellemans from Dean Pallatt.

Sale Lists are available contact Ronnie Tel: 028 90 483625. The birds were to be sold at Blackpool but that did not work out.

Section H Meeting 15th October 2023 - Main Points

A well-attended meeting with all but one Section H clubs represented with a wide ranging discussion on various issues affecting the sport in general and Section H in particular.

Area versus Mass libs - a lot of debate around this issue which led to a proposal for member clubs to vote on:

Proposed by Amelia Earhart club, seconded by Strabane & Dist that Section H compete on their own from a separate race point for the first three races joining up with the Nipa on the fourth race.

Club Secretaries are asked to canvass their members and record their vote.

Nipa Vice President - Section H required to nominate, clubs asked to seek nominations.

Nipa Committee - as G. Quinn is stepping down, clubs are asked to nominate a replacement.

Transport issues - concerns expressed regarding Section H pigeons being spread over 2, possibly 3 lorries, particularly in the later races when it was noted that losses increased and returns were erratic.

It was pointed out that every effort is made to keep Section H birds on the one transporter but this is not always possible when the Nipa birdage drops and only 3 lorries are required to go to the race point.

Gold Ring Scheme - Proposed by Strabane, seconded by Foyle - Maximum of 5 rings at £5 per ring, using a members first 5 rings to be competed for from the first Fermoy Y.B race. Closing date to be confirmed.

City of Derry Federation winners in 2023 – P Maxwell Jnr 4 x 1sts, A McCrudden 4 x 1sts, Concannon Bros 2 x 1sts, L Flanagan 2 x 1sts, B Hart 2 x 1sts, A Mitchell, R McMonagle, J McGettigan, R Lyle, N Murray, R Gallagher, J & G Ramsey, D W Lofts, P Hegarty & Son, J Quigley & Son and P Maxwell Snr 1 x 1st each. Kieran Quigley PO.

Duddy Bus to Blackpool show 2024 - This year the trip to Blackpool will be organised by John McConaghie (Ballymoney) and Robert Turkington (Doagh). Due to personal circumstances Alan Shanks is unavailable to organise this years trip which runs from Thursday night 18th January 2024 to Monday 22nd January 2024.

For those going a £50 deposit (non-refundable) paid to John or Robert by the 15th November 2023 and the balance by 31st December 2023. This year’s changes are necessary to streamline the running of this long-established pigeon trip, also those going will be responsible for obtaining or ordering their own show tickets but, these can be bought on the day of the show. As in the past the bus will leave from Ballybogey travelling through Ballymena, Doagh and Stena Line for the boat to Cairnryan. Hopefully the show will be back to full strength this year. Contact numbers – John McConaghie Tel: 077532 68216. Robert Turkington – Tel: 07710 483063.

On behalf of the secretary and members of Doagh & District Hps, I wish to offer a sincere thank you to everyone who attended the Moot and to the fanciers who donated birds to our fundraising auction. We are extremely grateful, the generosity of the racing pigeon fraternity is remarkable and we thank you all, and wish all fanciers an enjoyable and successful 2024. Jim McCullough.

Belmont Winter Fair – Saturday 11th November doors opan at 10.00am. Venue Shorts Recreation Club, Holywood Road, Belfast BT4 1SJ. Food and drink available at bar. Ballot & Prizes on the day and small draft of birds for auction. Good selection of trade stands. Admission £5.00.

Larne & District will have a Moot in the local Clubrooms at Glenarm Road on Friday 1st December at 7.00pm. Top class panel, sale of birds and raffle for kits of young birds. Contact Robert Mills Tel: 07763 532325 or Robert Rea Tel: 07545 880065.

INFC Annual Dinner and Presentation of Prizes 2023 Friday 24th November 2023 in the Stormont Hotel Belfast at 7.00pm. Tickets and accommodation can be booked by contacting Ronnie Johnston on 028 90483625 or the secretary Trevor Topping on 028 92641265 or by email [email protected] -Tickets are £35.00. Raffle on the night with a good selection of birds.

Accommodation. Double room £90.00, Single room £110.00 and Family room £130.00. These rates apply to reservations made through the Irish National Flying Club. Early booking is advisable based on demand in previous years.

1 . tom young (2).jpg Tom Young from Ahoghill won McIlhagga Memorial Cup for 1st MAC St Malo OB National. Pic: Willy Reynolds Photo: Willy Reynolds Photo Sales

2 . trevor_whyte_05-09-23 (1).jpg Trevor Whyte won the Meritorious Award and Champions League for Ahoghill Flying Club. Pic: Willy Reynolds Photo: Willy Reynolds Photo Sales

3 . Mr and Mrs Robinson (1).jpg Mr & Mrs Robinson of Cullybackey won Old Bird Ave, and Cross Channel Ave. Pic: Willy Reynolds Photo: Willy Reynolds Photo Sales

4 . jimmy smyth (5).jpg J Smyth & Son Ahoghill won Bryan Eagleson Memorial Cup, and New North Cup. Pic: Willy Reynolds Photo: Willy Reynolds Photo Sales