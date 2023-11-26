Mid Down UFU group focus

​This year has been a busy one for the group with the arrival of not one, but two new group managers at Mid Down.

​Firstly, June marked the arrival of group manager Richard Kernohan to the Mid Down group. Richard hails from a dairy farm in Ballymena and has spent the last nine years working in the motor trade industry. Richard is well informed on agricultural matters and looks forward to getting to know our members.

In September, group manager Pamela Macauley took up her role within the group following maternity leave. Pamela was previously a group manager in the East Tyrone group and has experience in the poultry sector. Alongside her current role, Pamela helps with milking, lambing and all things farming in the evenings and weekends. During the summer both Richard and Pamela were able to get out and meet some members at Castlewellan Show where despite the weather and mud, an enjoyable day was had by all.

