Mid-Down UFU group reflects on a busy season and looks ahead to upcoming events

​The Mid-Down Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Group has enjoyed a busy and productive few months, with group managers Pamela Macauley and Richard Kernohan, leading a series of successful events and initiatives for members.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Over the summer, the group delivered a range of health and safety awareness days and financial services seminars, while also proudly representing the UFU and NFU Mutual at Castlewellan Show.

These activities provided valuable opportunities for members to connect, learn and engage with key issues affecting the local farming community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, members gathered for an enjoyable evening at Ulster Rugby, marking the launch of the 2025/2026 group programme.

Garrett Davey (NFU Mutual Mourneview customer service advisor) and son.

Details of this year’s programme can be found on the UFU website or by contacting the local office.

Looking ahead, the next meeting in the group programme will take place on Monday 11 November. Guest speakers Richard Primrose, Barclays Bank agri relationship manager, and Norman Butler, NFU Mutual financial adviser, will lead a session focused on financial planning, offering practical insights and advice to help members prepare for the months ahead.

The Mid-Down UFU Group encourages all members, both familiar faces and newcomers, to attend and take part in what promises to be an informative and engaging evening.

For further information or support, please contact your local group managers, Pamela Macauley and Richard Kernohan on 028 9756 0887.