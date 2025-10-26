Mid-Down UFU group reflects on a busy season and looks ahead to upcoming events
Over the summer, the group delivered a range of health and safety awareness days and financial services seminars, while also proudly representing the UFU and NFU Mutual at Castlewellan Show.
These activities provided valuable opportunities for members to connect, learn and engage with key issues affecting the local farming community.
Most recently, members gathered for an enjoyable evening at Ulster Rugby, marking the launch of the 2025/2026 group programme.
Details of this year’s programme can be found on the UFU website or by contacting the local office.
Looking ahead, the next meeting in the group programme will take place on Monday 11 November. Guest speakers Richard Primrose, Barclays Bank agri relationship manager, and Norman Butler, NFU Mutual financial adviser, will lead a session focused on financial planning, offering practical insights and advice to help members prepare for the months ahead.
The Mid-Down UFU Group encourages all members, both familiar faces and newcomers, to attend and take part in what promises to be an informative and engaging evening.
For further information or support, please contact your local group managers, Pamela Macauley and Richard Kernohan on 028 9756 0887.