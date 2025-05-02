The folks from Castlescreen FarmThe folks from Castlescreen Farm
The folks from Castlescreen Farm

Mid Down UFU hosts successful “Farm Health & Safety Day” to support farming families

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2025, 00:00 BST
​On 1 April 2025, the Mid Down Group of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) proudly hosted a highly successful Farm Health & Safety Day, bringing together farming families, industry professionals and health and safety experts for a day dedicated to safeguarding wellbeing on Northern Ireland’s farms.

Held in aid of Rural Support, the event offered a comprehensive programme designed to provide farmers and their families with vital information, practical demonstrations and direct support to enhance safety and wellbeing in the agricultural sector.

One of the key features of the day was the Farm Family Health Check Van, which provided free health screenings for attendees.

The educational aspect of the day was robust, beginning with an insightful talk from the Health & Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI).

Following this, Gerald Doran, representing BES Group and NFU Mutual’s Vulcan Inspection Services, delivered a live statutory inspection demonstration on a telehandler.

To round off the day’s programme, Kevin Acum from NFU Mutual’s Risk Management Services offered a presentation on the wide range of support available to farmers through NFU Mutual.

The day was made even more enjoyable thanks to Castlescreen Farm, who provided excellent catering and kept attendees well-fed throughout the event.

With a strong turnout and overwhelmingly positive feedback, Mid Down UFU’s Farm Health & Safety Day successfully highlighted the importance of proactive farm safety, personal wellbeing, and continued education within the farming community.

A live statutory inspection demonstration on a telehandler.

1. D1B78D9C-2138-4B54-B7B3-B37A76327213.JPG

A live statutory inspection demonstration on a telehandler. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Pictured at the event

2. 0449F587-9522-4655-860E-9338DAA51D6F.JPG

Pictured at the event Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Some of those who took part on the day

3. 24834CD1-4085-4C9D-AEC3-041588E5CB7B.JPG

Some of those who took part on the day Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Related topics:Ulster Farmers' UnionNorthern IrelandNFU Mutual
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice