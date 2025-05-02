Mid Down UFU hosts successful “Farm Health & Safety Day” to support farming families

Held in aid of Rural Support, the event offered a comprehensive programme designed to provide farmers and their families with vital information, practical demonstrations and direct support to enhance safety and wellbeing in the agricultural sector.

One of the key features of the day was the Farm Family Health Check Van, which provided free health screenings for attendees.

The educational aspect of the day was robust, beginning with an insightful talk from the Health & Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI).

Following this, Gerald Doran, representing BES Group and NFU Mutual’s Vulcan Inspection Services, delivered a live statutory inspection demonstration on a telehandler.

To round off the day’s programme, Kevin Acum from NFU Mutual’s Risk Management Services offered a presentation on the wide range of support available to farmers through NFU Mutual.

The day was made even more enjoyable thanks to Castlescreen Farm, who provided excellent catering and kept attendees well-fed throughout the event.

With a strong turnout and overwhelmingly positive feedback, Mid Down UFU’s Farm Health & Safety Day successfully highlighted the importance of proactive farm safety, personal wellbeing, and continued education within the farming community.

1 . D1B78D9C-2138-4B54-B7B3-B37A76327213.JPG A live statutory inspection demonstration on a telehandler. Photo: freelance Photo Sales