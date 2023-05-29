Millars claim Holstein and overall dairy championships

Toast of the Holstein classes, and securing Cyril and Martin Millar’s second successive Balmoral breed championship, was the stylish and much-admired second calver Damm Tatoo Sallie VG89.

Scottish judge Michael Yates, owner of the 450-cow Logan Herd based at Castle Douglas, praised the quality of Holsteins on parade at Balmoral Park.

“The supreme champion is a tremendous young cow with so much style and ring presence. She is well-balanced, and just fills the eye from every angle. The champion and reserve were very close, but I gave the advantage to the second calver because she has a high and wide rear udder with a good centre ligament.”

Reserve Dairy interbreed group of three shown. by Martin Millar, David Simpson and Mark Henry. Included is James Black, John Thompson and Sons, sponsor. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie

The reserve overall championship went to Lumville M Danoise EX92 from Clive and Joel Richardson’s 90-cow Annaghmore Herd in County Tyrone.

Exhibited by herd manager Josh Ebron, this fourth calver was described by the judge as an outstanding mature cow with a phenomenal udder.

Taking the honourable mention award two years running was the fourth calver Hallow Atwood Carmen, exhibited by Philip Jones who made the journey from Gorey in County Wexford.

The junior championship went to Priestland 6877 Master James Rose VG85 bred and exhibited by Iain and Joyce McLean and family from Bushmills.

Wilbert Rankin and Alistair Lucas, Templepatrick, were among the spectators around the Holstein showring at Balmoral. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Winning the reserve junior title was the second placed heifer in-milk, Ards Unstopabull Ruth Red VG86 shown by Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards.

The interbreed dairy classes were judged by James Waring from the Winton Herd based at Beverley in Yorkshire.

He awarded the supreme interbreed dairy honours to Damm Tatoo Sallie VG89.

She was joined by the reserve champion Lumville M Danoise EX92, with the duo taking the runner-up prize in the interbreed dairy pairs championship.

Andrew Patterson and nephew George Irwin keep an eye on the Holstein judging. PIcture: Julie Hazelton

The Holstein trio, comprising of the breed champion and reserve, accompanied by the second calver LB Anna RC owned by Mark Henry, Rory Timlin and David Simpson, won the reserve interbreed group championship.

Results from the showring…

Specials

John Thompson and Sons Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the champion: C & M Millar. Reserve: C & J Richardson.

Mark Henry and Josh Ebron exhibited the reserve Holstein champion Lumville M Danoise owned by Clive and Joel Richardson, Annaghmore. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Holstein Friesian Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: C & M Millar. Reserve: C & J Richardson.

RJ Cooper Memorial Trophy for the junior champion: McLean Family. Reserve: W & A Patton.

Barbican Crystal Award for the best pair of exhibitor-bred animals: Hallow Holsteins.

Craigbet Rosan Perpetual Challenge Cup for the winner of the production class: Hallow Holsteins.

Smyths Daleside Feeds Award for the exhibitor-bred champion: Hallow Holsteins. Reserve: McLean Family.

Smyth Daleside Feeds Award for the best udder: C & J Richardson.

Balmoral Holstein judge Michael Yates from Castle Douglas. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Classes

Heifer, under 18-months-old – 1, Slatabogie Holsteins, Slatabogie Lambda Gold by Farnear Delta Lambda; 2, Melvin Masterson, Boroside Jordy Red Twizzle by Jordy Red; 3, Agivey Holsteins, Agivey McDonald Ashlyn Red by Aprilday McDonald P Red; 4, G & D Simpson, Damm Doorman Honky Tonk ET by Val Bisson Doorman.

Heifer in-calf, over 18-months and under three-years-old – 1, G & J Wallace, Printshop Diamondback Joan by Mr D Apple Diamondback; 2, T Henry & Son, Mostragee Unstopabull Lulu by Riverdown Unstopabull; 3, McLean Family, Priestland 7043 Master James Rose by Golden Oaks Master; 4, G & D Simpson, Damm Ozzie Sallie by Damm Ozzie.

Heifer in-milk, born on or after 1/11/20 – 1, G & D Simpson, Damm Hurricane Mitzy by Bacon Hill Hurricane; 2, G & J Wallace, Printshop Chief Ida 75 by Stantons Chief; 3, T Henry & Sons, Mostragee Pepper Froukje by Delaberge Pepper; 4, McLean Family, Priestland 6898 Thunderstorm Bedazzle by Blondin Thunder Storm.

Heifer in-milk, born on or before 31/10/20, having had not more than one calving – 1, McLean Family, Priestland 6877 Master James Rose by Golden Oaks Master; 2, W & A Patton, Ards Unstopabull Ruth Red by Riverdown Unstopabull Red; 3, T Henry & Son, Sprucegrove Slater Peggy by Walnutlawn Slater; 4, G & D Simpson, Damm Awesome Merry by Luck E Absolute Awesome.

Cow in-milk, having had two calvings – 1, C & M Millar, Damm Tatoo Sallie by Duckett Crush Tatoo; 2, M Henry, R Timlin & D Simpson, LB Anna RC by Stone Front Artist; 3, C & M Millar, Davlea Sidekick Raven by Walnutlawn Sidekick; 4, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3 by Diamondback.

Cow in-milk, having had three calvings – 1, C & J Richardson, Vetech STV Awesome Jodie Red ET by Luck-E Absolute Awesome Red; 2, G & D Simpson, Damm Fitz Beth by Toc Farm Fitz.

Cow in-milk, having had four or more calvings – 1, C & J Richardson, Lumville M Danoise by Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul; 2, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Atwood Carmen by Atwood; 3, W & A Patton, Ards Kingboy Beyonce by Morningview MCC Kingboy; 4, Slatabogie Holsteins, Wiltor Mesdoor Jasmine by Denmire Mesdoor.

Cow, with a certified production of not less than 50 tonners of milk – 1, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Atwood Carmen; 2, McLean Family, Priestland 6189 Banner Laurel; 3, Slatabogie Holsteins, Wiltor Mesdoor Jasmine.

Pair of females, property of exhibitor – 1, C & M Millar; 2, Hallow Holsteins; 3, T Henry & Son.

Cyril Millar, Coleraine, with his Holstein champion Damm Tatoo Sallie, exhibited by Andrew Kennedy. Picture: Julie Hazelton

James Walker, Randalstown, and Beattie Lilburn, Moira, at the 154th Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Supreme Interbreed Dairy Champion was Damm Tatoo Sallie owned by the MIllar family, Coleraine, who received the trophy from Declan Billington, John Thompson and Sons Ltd. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie

Balmoral Holstein judge Michael Yates from Castle Douglas. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Judging of the third calver class underway at the 154th Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The Millar family from Coleraine with their Holstein and interbreed dairy champion Damm Tatoo Sallie, bred by the Simpson family, also pictured right. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Enjoying Balmoral Show are John Martin, secretary, Holstein NI, with former assistant club secretary Elaine Power; and Wilbert Rankin who has been attending Balmoral Show for 75 years. Picture: Julie Hazelton