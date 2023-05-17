News you can trust since 1963
Millars ewe takes Balmoral top ticket

​Father and son due Cyril and Martin Millar, scooped top honours among the Texels at the season’s first major show, Balmoral, when lifting the overall championship with their aged ewe, VMG2002193.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2023, 12:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:28 BST

​Sired by the 7500gns Lanark purchase Lauder Cobra, she is out of a Charben Yenkee Boy daughter.

This two-crop ewe is backed by a show winning pedigree, with Cobra himself having won the ram lamb class at the 2019 Royal Highland Show.

Having come through as female champion, this ewe was followed through the championship line up by the reserve female champion and winner of the ewe lamb class, James Herdman’s HKP2302426 from the Templepark flock.

The champion TexelThe champion Texel
This ET-bred lamb is by the homebred Templepark Eye Candy and out of a Milnbank dam.

Carrying on a rich vein of form for the Templepark flock, a brace of full ET siblings to this ewe lamb stood first and second in the ram lamb class, with the winner of this class being HKP2302423.

He went on to be male champion under judge Roy Campbell, Cowal.

James Herdman then went on to enjoy interbreed success with his first prize winning ewe lamb and ram lamb scooping the interbreed pairs championship under judge John Stephenson, Barnard Castle.

First prize aged ramFirst prize aged ram
Back with the females and the gimmer class was won by Jack Moses with his daughter of the 18,000gns Lakeview Eye Catcher, WWB2201776.

This one is out of a dam by Knock Classic and goes back to the prolific Castleciarn Doodlebug on her sire’s side.

Standing reserve male champion was James Cleland, Rose Hall, with the leader from the aged ram class, Botera Embrace.

Sired by Hexel Dallas, he is out of a dam by Midlock Yorkie.

First prize gimmerFirst prize gimmer
And leading the shearling rams was another from the same home, this time Larkihill Frank.

He’s by Alderview Eldorado and out of a dam by Mullen Captain Jack.

Class Results

Aged rams

Judging underwayJudging underway
1st - Mr James Cleland, Botera Embrace

2nd - Dera & John Watson, Mount Prospect Efrain, IBH2100006

3rd - Philip Dodds, Auldhouseburn Eyecatcher

Shearling Rams

1 - James Cleland, MLA2200230

2 - Mr Jack Moses, FGY2201646

First prize shearling ramFirst prize shearling ram
3 - Mr James Cleland, MUF2200087

4 - Federnagh Pedigree, MUC2201989

5 - Mr Paul Swindell, ZNE2208982

Ram lambs

1 - Mr James Herdman, HKP2302423

2 - Mr James Herdman, HKP2302430

3 - Mr Stephen McNeilly, SPF2300917

4 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2309353

5 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2309352

Aged ewes

1 - Martyn & Cyril Millar, VMG2002193

2 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2108227

3 - Mr Paul Swindell, BFE2010118

Shearling ewes

1 - Mr Jack Moses, WWB2201776

2 - Mr Gerard McClelland, MNV2200402

3 - Miss Maureen Nixon, MNV2200412

4 - Dickson Farms, DSO2201800

5 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2205676

Ewe lambs

1 - Mr James Herdman, HKP2302426

2 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2309496

3 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2309400

4 - Dickson Farms, DSO2301830

5 - Mr James Herdman, HKP2302439

Overall champion

Cyril and Martin Millar’s shearling ewe VMG2002193

Reserve overall champion

James Herdman’s ewe lamb, HKP2302426

Male champion

James Herdman’s ram lamb, HKP2302423

Reserve male champion

James Cleland’s aged ram, Botera Embrace

Female champion

Cyril and Martin Millar’s shearling ewe VMG2002193

Reserve female champion

James Herdman’s ewe lamb, HKP2302426

The reserve championThe reserve champion
Interbreed pairs championsInterbreed pairs champions
The 2023 show championThe 2023 show champion
The reserve championThe reserve champion
First prize ram lambFirst prize ram lamb
