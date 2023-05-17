Millars ewe takes Balmoral top ticket
Father and son due Cyril and Martin Millar, scooped top honours among the Texels at the season’s first major show, Balmoral, when lifting the overall championship with their aged ewe, VMG2002193.
Sired by the 7500gns Lanark purchase Lauder Cobra, she is out of a Charben Yenkee Boy daughter.
This two-crop ewe is backed by a show winning pedigree, with Cobra himself having won the ram lamb class at the 2019 Royal Highland Show.
Having come through as female champion, this ewe was followed through the championship line up by the reserve female champion and winner of the ewe lamb class, James Herdman’s HKP2302426 from the Templepark flock.
This ET-bred lamb is by the homebred Templepark Eye Candy and out of a Milnbank dam.
Carrying on a rich vein of form for the Templepark flock, a brace of full ET siblings to this ewe lamb stood first and second in the ram lamb class, with the winner of this class being HKP2302423.
He went on to be male champion under judge Roy Campbell, Cowal.
James Herdman then went on to enjoy interbreed success with his first prize winning ewe lamb and ram lamb scooping the interbreed pairs championship under judge John Stephenson, Barnard Castle.
Back with the females and the gimmer class was won by Jack Moses with his daughter of the 18,000gns Lakeview Eye Catcher, WWB2201776.
This one is out of a dam by Knock Classic and goes back to the prolific Castleciarn Doodlebug on her sire’s side.
Standing reserve male champion was James Cleland, Rose Hall, with the leader from the aged ram class, Botera Embrace.
Sired by Hexel Dallas, he is out of a dam by Midlock Yorkie.
And leading the shearling rams was another from the same home, this time Larkihill Frank.
He’s by Alderview Eldorado and out of a dam by Mullen Captain Jack.
Class Results
Aged rams
1st - Mr James Cleland, Botera Embrace
2nd - Dera & John Watson, Mount Prospect Efrain, IBH2100006
3rd - Philip Dodds, Auldhouseburn Eyecatcher
Shearling Rams
1 - James Cleland, MLA2200230
2 - Mr Jack Moses, FGY2201646
3 - Mr James Cleland, MUF2200087
4 - Federnagh Pedigree, MUC2201989
5 - Mr Paul Swindell, ZNE2208982
Ram lambs
1 - Mr James Herdman, HKP2302423
2 - Mr James Herdman, HKP2302430
3 - Mr Stephen McNeilly, SPF2300917
4 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2309353
5 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2309352
Aged ewes
1 - Martyn & Cyril Millar, VMG2002193
2 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2108227
3 - Mr Paul Swindell, BFE2010118
Shearling ewes
1 - Mr Jack Moses, WWB2201776
2 - Mr Gerard McClelland, MNV2200402
3 - Miss Maureen Nixon, MNV2200412
4 - Dickson Farms, DSO2201800
5 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2205676
Ewe lambs
1 - Mr James Herdman, HKP2302426
2 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2309496
3 - Mr Gary Beacom, LKV2309400
4 - Dickson Farms, DSO2301830
5 - Mr James Herdman, HKP2302439
Overall champion
Cyril and Martin Millar’s shearling ewe VMG2002193
Reserve overall champion
James Herdman’s ewe lamb, HKP2302426
Male champion
James Herdman’s ram lamb, HKP2302423
Reserve male champion
James Cleland’s aged ram, Botera Embrace
Female champion
Cyril and Martin Millar’s shearling ewe VMG2002193
Reserve female champion
James Herdman’s ewe lamb, HKP2302426
