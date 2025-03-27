Millgate Limousins soar to heights of £20,500

A pre-sale viewing day was held on their Cookstown based farm with established and new breeders flocking to view the 15 hand picked cattle that were on offer.

Hitting the headlines at £20,500 was Millgate Vegas who is a full brother to the 30,000 guineas Millgate Rob. He has been an outstanding breeder having produced the Champion commercial calf at Brecon for three years on the trot, topping at a whopping £13,000. Rarely does an opportunity present itself whereby a young bull with this CV behind him hit the sales market and combine that with looking every inch a superstar in the making he proved too tempting to miss for Gordon Cameron, Argyll.

There was considerable interest in Millgate Urbright, a powerhouse of a heifer that the Loughran’s had intended to retain and show this season. She met with brisk bidding selling to Portadown based farmer Clive Richardson for £9200.

Four young bull calves returned a healthy average of £8900 with eleven heifers levelling at £4436.

The Loughran’s would like to thank all those who helped and supported their sale in any way, and the team at H&H. A special word of thanks goes to their bidders and buyers, the family very much look forward to following their cattle’s progress right across the UK and Ireland.

